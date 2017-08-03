27 Essential iPhone 7 Tips and Tricks

Get More From Your iPhone

Looking at the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, you might think not much has changed from the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. But that's definitely not the case. There's a Home button you can customize, a handy Portrait mode on the dual-camera iPhone 7 Plus and more. And Apple's updates to iOS 10 have added even more features to the phone.

Here’s a look at how to make the most of some of the best features you’ll find in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, along with a refresher on some other iPhone tips, such as adding widgets to your lock screen and using the phone's 3D Touch features. Already playing around with the iOS 11 public beta? Check our our iOS 11 tips as well.