New for iOS 11.3: Battery Health, Throttling Settings and Animoji

While Apple just dropped iOS 11.2.5 yesterday, it's already previewing what's next for iOS 11 in its next major dot release, iOS 11.3. The Apple press release detailing iOS 11.3 features more information about the health of your battery, the ability to turn Apple's power management on or off, new animoji, chat for businesses and more. No official date was announced other than "this spring."

The battery features are the big story, following Apple's admission late in 2017 that it deliberately slowed iPhones with older batteries (and, after the admission, offered $29 battery replacements).

You'll be able to see the health of the battery under Settings > Battery on iPhone 6 and later. In the same place, users on iiPhone SE, Phone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7 and 7 Plus will be able to turn off Apple's power management. There's no word on if or when that will come to the iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X.

There will be four new animoji in the new release: a bear, a dragon, a skull and a lion, bumping the total to 16 characters for animoji karaoke on your iPhone X.

ARKit is also getting an upgrade, as version 1.5 will better recognize floors, walls and 2D images. It will have a 50 percent sharper view through the camera, so everything should look even more realistic.

Additionally, Apple will allow certain institutions to put your records in the Health app, and businesses will come to Messages with support chat for select businesses.

We'll also see music videos come to Apple Music, more videos in Apple News and more security features in HomeKit. The developer preview is available today, but we'll have to wait a bit for the final consumer version.