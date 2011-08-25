Trending

Report: iPhone 4 and 5 Coming to Sprint in October

Yesterday we heard rumors that the new iPhone will be a dual-mode world phone capable of running on both Verizon and AT&T's network. Today, the rumor mill says Sprint customers might get some iPhone 5 love, too.

When the iPhone first launched, it was exclusive to AT&T. However, if the latest rumors about the iPhone 5 turn out to be true, Apple's smartphone could end up on the top three US carriers before the end of the year.

The Wall Street Journal today cites those all-knowing 'people familiar with the matter' in reporting that Sprint will start selling the newest (and as-yet-unannounced) iPhone in mid-October, as well as the already available iPhone 4. These two sources say that both AT&T and Verizon will also start selling the iPhone 5 in mid-October. If these reports are true, this means that the iPhones 4 and 5 will be available on all three of the nation's biggest carriers come fall.

The iPhone would be a huge boon for Sprint if it can manage to secure it. According to WSJ, the company actually blamed the fact that both of its major competitors offer the iPhone as one of the reasons for its decline in subscribers. And, now that Verizon's got a CDMA version of the phone, it makes sense that Sprint (also CDMA) would be able to pick it up, too.

Any Sprint users out there itching to get the iPhone? Let us know in the comments below!

Read the full story on Wall Street Journal.

  • bgaimur 25 August 2011 20:09
    No, nobody that is properly informed will be looking forward to the overpriced and fad-related technology that comes from Apple.

    I'm sure there are millions of teenage girls that can't wait, though.
  • chronicbint 25 August 2011 20:15
    First comments a troll/droidfag. Toms really needs to do something about these people.
  • acadia11 25 August 2011 20:20
    Metro PCS!!!!!
  • kj3639 25 August 2011 20:38
    As a long time Sprint customer, I'll be sticking with the high-end Android devices. The closed source, restrictive nature of iOS just kills it for me. Alas, this is a good thing for Sprint, as those teenage girls need something I guess...
  • amk-aka-Phantom 25 August 2011 20:51
    First comments a troll/droidfag. Toms really needs to do something about these people.

    You mean, people that are always looking for best value for money, fastest hardware and who despise companies that sell product that doesn't satisfy these requirements?

    Dude, you're in the wrong place. That's what Tom's is all about.
  • AIstudio 25 August 2011 21:00
    I have a hunch that apple opening upto so many networks may have something to do with the statements by Samsung i.e that samsung want to be the number one in smart phone sales.

    If there is EVER a useless app for the iphone it is the iDICK. Seems that apple want to cut out us guys altogether. lol
  • cirdecus 25 August 2011 21:07
    Droid - Open platform, allows tech junkies to bury their heads in their phones and customize/control every part of their computing device. Gives normal users headaches dealing with initial bloatware, inconsistent performance across hardware platforms and non-conformity and disunity. Software isn't slick and intuitive unless you're willing to spend more time than you want with a phone.

    Apple - Closed platform. Eliminates all the fun for tech junkies and rides the line of control which every IT person hates. Restricts without warrant many features and possibilities, further locking down a perfect good computing device. However, by developing the software side by side with the hardware, it allows them to provide a much better user experience for those who see their phone as just a tool to get the job done. Hardware specs matter none to those people. The end result is the only thing that matters. They want to get from point A to point B in x seconds and they want it to be easy. They don't care if the tool is 500 horsepower or 200 horsepower, it's just a means to and end.

    One type is 15% of the market and the other is 85% of the market. This is why Apple is so successful and this is why Google is following in Apple's footsteps by acquiring Motorola Mobility and attempting to develop the hardware and software side by side to remove those inconsistencies.

    Personally, I don't care if my camera on my phone is 8MP or 5MP. I just want it to look great. If an 8MP camera looks like crap and a 5MP is sharp and crisp, i'm picking the 5. End result is all the matters
  • 25 August 2011 21:12
    I don't know from tomsguide, but I cancelled Sprint's service and bought an iPhone in June. I only wish I had waited for this new one and saved 150 bucks!
  • 25 August 2011 21:17
    I have had sprint for about 9 years. I am actually about to switchto AT&T so i can get the iphone.I like sprint but their phones have always been a downgrade from other companies for the last 5 years. I have the blackberry bold and it does the job for me for what i do, but is not fun. I will definitely be switching to AT&T unless Sprint does come out with the Iphone when AT&T does
  • 25 August 2011 21:19
    if Sprint keeps their unlimited data plan, there is no doubt that people will flock, to sprints iphone and or bring their old verison iphone with them. if they can managed unlimited data they will be golden.
