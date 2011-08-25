Report: iPhone 4 and 5 Coming to Sprint in October

When the iPhone first launched, it was exclusive to AT&T. However, if the latest rumors about the iPhone 5 turn out to be true, Apple's smartphone could end up on the top three US carriers before the end of the year.
The Wall Street Journal today cites those all-knowing 'people familiar with the matter' in reporting that Sprint will start selling the newest (and as-yet-unannounced) iPhone in mid-October, as well as the already available iPhone 4. These two sources say that both AT&T and Verizon will also start selling the iPhone 5 in mid-October. If these reports are true, this means that the iPhones 4 and 5 will be available on all three of the nation's biggest carriers come fall.
The iPhone would be a huge boon for Sprint if it can manage to secure it. According to WSJ, the company actually blamed the fact that both of its major competitors offer the iPhone as one of the reasons for its decline in subscribers. And, now that Verizon's got a CDMA version of the phone, it makes sense that Sprint (also CDMA) would be able to pick it up, too.
Any Sprint users out there itching to get the iPhone? Let us know in the comments below!
I'm sure there are millions of teenage girls that can't wait, though.
You mean, people that are always looking for best value for money, fastest hardware and who despise companies that sell product that doesn't satisfy these requirements?
Dude, you're in the wrong place. That's what Tom's is all about.
If there is EVER a useless app for the iphone it is the iDICK. Seems that apple want to cut out us guys altogether. lol
Apple - Closed platform. Eliminates all the fun for tech junkies and rides the line of control which every IT person hates. Restricts without warrant many features and possibilities, further locking down a perfect good computing device. However, by developing the software side by side with the hardware, it allows them to provide a much better user experience for those who see their phone as just a tool to get the job done. Hardware specs matter none to those people. The end result is the only thing that matters. They want to get from point A to point B in x seconds and they want it to be easy. They don't care if the tool is 500 horsepower or 200 horsepower, it's just a means to and end.
One type is 15% of the market and the other is 85% of the market. This is why Apple is so successful and this is why Google is following in Apple's footsteps by acquiring Motorola Mobility and attempting to develop the hardware and software side by side to remove those inconsistencies.
Personally, I don't care if my camera on my phone is 8MP or 5MP. I just want it to look great. If an 8MP camera looks like crap and a 5MP is sharp and crisp, i'm picking the 5. End result is all the matters