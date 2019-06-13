How to Watch NBA Finals Game 6: Live Stream Warriors vs Raptors

The Toronto Raptors try once again to close out the Golden State Warriors and claim the NBA title tonight (June 13). But the defending champion Warriors aren't about to go quietly — remember Monday's comeback win to avoid elimination? — and are looking to force a Game 7 this weekend.

(Image credit: Claus Andersen/Getty)

It figures to be a dramatic Game 6, and you don't have to miss a moment, even if you're nowhere near a TV. Here are the many options at your disposal for watching Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, including VPN options if you're in an area where you may not have access to the broadcast.

When is Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

Game 6 tips off Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET from Oracle Arena in Oakland. (Win or lose, it's the last game the Warriors will play at Oracle, as they move across the bay to San Francisco next season.) The game airs on ABC, so all you need is a TV set and an indoor HDTV antenna to pick up the broadcast.

Should the Warriors win tonight, that will force a decisive Game 7 in the best-of-seven series. That takes place back in Toronto on Sunday (June 16) at 8 p.m. ET.

How do I use a VPN to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

Don't kick yourself if you happen to be out of the country at the same time the Warriors and Raptors are tipping off this evening. A virtual private network (VPN) lets you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server. That way, you can hook up with a streaming service, whether it's a cable provider or subscription service, just like you were back at home.

We’ve evaluated many of the best VPN services, and our top pick remains ExpressVPN because of its compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can pay $12.95 per month for a subscription, though signing up for longer periods of six months or a year can drive down your monthly fee.

You can see how we rank the top VPN services, but here are our quick picks if you're looking for a service to help you watch tonight's game.

ExpressVPN: Our favorite VPN service costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract. You'll also enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN: Signing up for a three-year contract with NordVPN reduces your monthly rate to $2.99, a steep drop from the regular $11.95 monthly rate. NordVPN delivers 2048-bit and works particularly well with streaming services.

TunnelBear: If you're looking for a VPN to help you with a one-off event like Game 6 of the NBA Finals, go with TunnelBear. While you'll get only average performance, TunnelBear's $9.99 monthly rate gives you a low-cost option and it's simple to use for VPN novices.

How can I watch the NBA Finals without a cable or satellite TV subscription?

Good news if you've cut the cord: all of the NBA Finals games are on ABC, so it's simply a matter of dialing into your local ABC affiliate if you're near a TV.

If you want to watch the game on the go, however, it's a bit more challenging. ABC has a streaming app for Android and iOS, and it will offer a live stream of Game 6. But you'll need to log in with your TV provider credentials, so that's not an option for cord-cutters.

MORE: Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV vs. Sling vs. Vue vs. DirecTV Now: Face-Off!

You might consider a streaming TV service, though you'll want to make sure it's one that includes ABC in its package of channels. (Not every over-the-top service does.) Monthly rates for these services hover between $45 and $55, though the services also offer free trials — usually 7 days — if you're just looking to watch a single game.

DirecTV Now: DirecTV Now is a handy streaming service that includes a variety of channels, including ABC. It starts at $50 per month for 45 channels, including HBO.

Fubo.TV: FuboTV offers a nice selection of sports content, as well as standard content across genres. It costs $55 per month, and you can add on a DVR function for $10 per month.

Hulu with Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package will set you back $45 per month for 60 channels. Best of all, you can record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR, so you can record the finals and come back to the game at another time.

PlayStation Vue: With a $45-a-month PlayStation Vue subscription, you can stream ABC and the Finals with ease.

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has several dozen channels that make it easy to watch the programming you want, including the NBA Finals on ABC. It also features unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you can watch games at a later date.