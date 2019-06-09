Google's goal in building its search engine has always centered on putting its search — and its results — front and center. And in order to do that, it stripped away all of the graphics and other details we saw in old, outdated search engines and put the content front and center.

In doing that, the company has also been criticized by some who say its search page is a little too basic. With a simple search box against a big white screen, there's not much to look at when you're ready to find content across the Web.

Fortunately, the company also provides a framework for changing your Google background page. In order to do it, however, you'll need to be running Google's own Chrome browser. So, if you're on Firefox, Edge or Safari, you're out of luck.

Once you boot up Chrome and get going, you'll find the process takes some steps. But after only a few minutes, you can easily change the Google search page for good.

Here's how to change the Google background image:



1. Open Chrome. Remember, this works only in Google's browser, so if you're using another browser, you'll need to go to Chrome.



2. Go to Chrome preferences. On a Windows machine, you can do that by clicking on the three dots at the top of the browser.



3. Click Settings in the left sidebar and choose Appearance.

4. Scroll down to the Appearance section. There, you'll see a field that says Themes. If you don't have any themes set up, you'll see the option to "Open Chrome Web Store." Click it.



5. Peruse the themes here and choose the theme you like most. There are plenty of options here, including dark modes, slate colors, high contrast and image-based options, among others. Spend some time and find the one you like best.

Google background options

You'll notice in your evaluation that there are a slew of options to choose from. So take a look at the reviews users have submitted on each of the themes. They'll give you some insight into which themes are actually going to work well on your browser and look good as you work your way around the search page.

Also keep in mind that the themes affect not only the search page but also your tabs and other areas around the browser. So, while the image might be important to you, you'll also want to make sure it doesn't negatively affect your browsing experience.



6. Once you've chosen your theme, click the Add To Chrome option. Google will instantly add the theme to the theme section in your Google account and you'll see that everything has changed.

MORE: 40 Best Google Chrome Extensions

Now, you need to go through and check out the Google homepage, evaluate the tab changes you might have initiated and more. You'll want to be sure that whatever you changed, your Chrome design will appeal to you over the long haul.



If not, repeat steps four through six and try again.



Credit: Tom's Guide