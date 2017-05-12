T-Mobile's Buy One, Get One Galaxy S8 Deal Is Bogus

T-Mobile is kicking off the weekend in style with what seems like a buy-one, get-one offer on the hottest smartphone right now. But this deal doesn't really live up to the BOGO definition.

The "Un-carrier" announced on Friday (May 12) a promotion on Samsung's Galaxy S8. Those who buy a Galaxy S8 at T-Mobile and agree to a 24-month contract will be eligible to receive not another phone but a prepaid card in the amount of the S8's value. The promo is available to T-Mobile One customers and not those with any other agreements.

(Image credit: Photo credit: Jeremy Lips)

In fact, there are several caveats to this deal. For one, you'll need to bring some cash down in order to qualify, including a $30 down payment and taxes and fees. You'll also need to agree to the 24-month agreement, which will set you back $30 each month, so if you're hoping to pick up a BOGO in a quick lump sum, you're out of luck.

If you sign up for T-Mobile's offer, you'll be given a Prepaid MasterCard Card issued by Citibank. The rebate will be applied to that card, which can be used anywhere MasterCard is accepted. T-Mobile noted, however, that the MasterCard doesn't come with cash access, so you'll need to swipe it at participating stores in order to use it. As a bonus, the fine print says to allow 8 weeks!

In the event you cancel your offer before the 24 months is up, T-Mobile will charge you the remaining balance on the $750 handset.

But arguably the biggest hurdle you'll have to overcome in the new deal is that it's only available to those who set up a new line through T-Mobile. So, if you already have two lines and want to get a Galaxy S8 on both, you'll need to pay full price on both handsets. Only if you plan to add another line can you qualify for the freebie.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S8 last month to considerable fanfare. The handset has earned rave reviews, thanks in no small part to its attractive design, beautiful screen, and ample power. The Galaxy S8 also comes with lengthy battery life and a screen that nearly entirely covers the face of the device.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 on all four major carriers in the U.S. Earlier this week, the company announced a new pre-order opportunity for those who want an unlocked model.

T-Mobile's offer is available now. The company didn't say when it would expire.