How to Get Android Nougat on Your Galaxy S7

Editors' Note: According to several reports, unlocked S7 and S7 Edge devices are starting to receive Android Nougat as an over-the-air update.



Samsung is slowly but surely bringing Google's latest and greatest Android Nougat 7.0 software to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge.

(Image credit: Sam Rutherford)

After some Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge beta users were alerted by Samsung to the official rollout of Nougat to their devices last week, we're now seeing reports of unlocked, non-beta S7 and S7 Edge devices also getting the update.

So, what should you expect?

Once Samsung sends Nougat to your device, you'll receive a notification on your handset saying that a software update is available. If you choose to update to Nougat -- and you should, since it comes with improvements to notifications, design tweaks, and security enhancements -- you'll need to download an install package that, at least for beta users, is 215MB. If you're not a beta user, your download might be larger or smaller.

Once the package downloads, it'll start the update process and take some time to get up and running on your device. From there, you'll be able to tweak the settings as you wish and customize the operating system to your specifications.

However, Samsung made what could prove to be a disappointing move with the Nougat release. Instead of offering Android 7.1.1, the latest Nougat update that Google released in December, you'll only be offered Android 7.0, according to Android Headlines. That said, the Samsung Nougat update does include a security patch that was seeded to Nougat owners on Jan. 1.

It's unclear whether Samsung might offer an update to 7.1.1 at some point in the future.

Regardless, when you do get your hands on Nougat, expect to find a multi-window feature so you can try out two apps at once. The software also includes a fast-switching feature to move to and from apps; it provides more control over your battery; and there's a slew of notifications improvements, including the ability to directly reply to them from anywhere in the operating system.