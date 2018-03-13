Here's Why PS4 and Xbox Players Can't Play Fortnite Together

Popular online shooter Fortnite: Battle Royalehas taken the gaming world by storm, but there's one big limitation that has fans upset. And now we know why that limitation is there.





(Image credit: Fortnite)



Fortnite allows PS4 players to play with folks on PC, Mac, and the upcoming mobile version of the game. Similar functionality is coming soon for the Xbox One version. But Epic Games also revealed over the weekend that Xbox One players will not be able to play against PS4 players and vice versa.



Not surprisingly, that single omission has angered the gaming world. And in a statement to Kotaku, Microsoft placed the blame squarely on Sony, which is apparently blocking the ability for Xbox One to PS4 cross-play.



“We’ve worked closely with Nintendo to allow cross-network play between Xbox One and Switch and our offer to do the same with PlayStation players still holds," Microsoft said in a statement to Kotaku. The company then suggested that the gaming outlet reach out to Sony or Epic for more.



Sony hasn't commented on the move, and it's unclear whether there's more to the lack of cross-play than what Microsoft says. However, this wouldn't be a first for Sony.



Sony has in the past blocked cross-play gaming between the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on titles such as Minecraft and Rocket League. Both of those games allow for cross-play between Switch and Xbox, but not PS4. According to The Verge, which earlier reported on those omissions, Sony at the time said that it didn't allow for cross-play to protect children, stating that cross-play exposes kids to "external influences we have no ability to manage or look after."



Looking ahead, it's unclear whether Sony might reverse its course. But considering how popular Fortnite has become, it could prove to be a problem for the company as gamers increasingly look for that cross-play option.