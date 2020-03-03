Best gaming deals in March 2020

Great news if you're budget shopping for best gaming deals right now. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are kicking off the new year with solid deals on gaming gear. We're seeing discounts on gaming consoles, laptops, physical and digital games, as well as gaming accessories.

So whether you want to outfit your gaming set up with an Alienware rig, Xbox One, PS4 or Switch console or if you're just looking to stock up on games, you've come to the right place. We're hand picking and listing all of the best gaming deals you can get right now.

Plus, make sure to check out our PS4 deals, Xbox One deals, and Nintendo Switch deals roundups for platform-specific discounts.

Sony PS4 Deals

Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Console Bundle: was $399 now $342 @ Amazon

This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Not only is this a great price for the PS4 Pro, but you're also getting one of the season's hottest new games for free.View Deal

PS4 Only on PlayStation Bundle: was $299 now $249 @ Walmart

This bundle includes a 1TB PS4 console, a PS4 Dual Shock 4 wireless controller, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition games.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $59.99 now $39.99 @ Amazon

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action/adventure game that casts you as one of the few Jedi that survived the horrific events of Order 66. Save $20 at Amazon. View Deal

God of War: was $29 now $16 @ Walmart

Sony's breathtaking God of War reboot is one of the best PlayStation games ever made, and can be had for half price right now.View Deal

NBA 2K20 for PS4: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

NBA 2K20's enhanced MyCareer mode packs a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson. And for the first time, all 12 WNBA teams and over 140 players are in the game and ready to run in Play Now and Season modes. The Xbox One versionis on sale for the same price. View Deal

Team Sonic Racing for PS4: was $39 now $25 @ Walmart

If you're a Sonic fan or looking for a competent kart racer, Team Sonic Racing is a solid choice. Now, $20 off, it's at its lowest price and one of the PS4 game deals available now. View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition offers a thrilling traversal system and fluid dynamic combat. Immerse yourself in this unique superhero narrative set in a realistic open-world New York City. View Deal

WWE 2K20 for PS4: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

WWE 2K20's roster is packed with WWE Superstars, Legends, Hall of Famers, and NXT’s best. Step inside the ring with your favorite sports entertainers now for $28.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

MK11 is the biggest, bloodiest and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest series installment has an overhauled fighting engine and immersive story mode. It's now $35 off. View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

With its 50mm drivers and built-in cooling cushions, the Razer Kraken gaming headset is built for sound and comfort. Save now on this must have gaming accessory.View Deal

PowerA PS4 Charging Station: was $25 now $17 @ Amazon

The PowerA PS4 Charging Station charges two controllers at once, so you'll never run out of power during gaming sessions. For a limited time, you can snag one for less. View Deal

Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: was $59 now $46 @ Amazon

The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.View Deal

Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset: was $99 now $66 @ Amazon

With stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound built-in, the Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset puts you in the game. An array of hidden noise-canceling microphones let you chat with friends during multi-player gameplay.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Deals

GS2 Games Everspace Stellar: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Ever space combines fast-paced combat with roguelike elements, great visuals and a captivating story. You can get it from Amazon for $20 off for a limited time. View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $10 certificate @ Best Buy

When your preorder Nintendo's Animal Crossing at Best Buy, you'll get $10 in MyBestBuy reward certificates. You must sign up for a free MyBestBuy membership to get this deal. The game will ship to meet it March 20 release date. View Deal

Nintendo Labo Robo Kit: was $59 now $24 @ GameStop

The Nintendo’s Robot Kit includes all of the cardboard, strings, rubber bands to built your wearable robot. It also includes the game you need to play as a robot. You can get it for $20 off at GameStop. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Games Sale: Up to $15 off @ Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $15 off select Nintendo Switch game titles. This deal is for a limited time, so don't hesitate to rack up on the best Switch games now. View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $60 now $50 @ Walmart

Luigi's Mansion 3 gives players satisfying combat and puzzle solving as well as a lovable new companion named Gooigi. It's now $10 off at Walmart. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $58 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for extended gameplay. Snag one now for $11 off its normal price.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Gray): was $79 now $68 @ Amazon

Each Switch Joy-Con has an accelerometer and a gyro sensor built-in. They may be used individually or as a pair and deliver over 6 hours of battery life depending on the game. Grab a pair now for $10 off.



Hestia Goods Nintendo Switch Carrying Case: was $26 now $11 @ Amazon

This hard shell protective case will keep your switch and accessories organized and safe. Amazon has it on sale for $14 less than its regular price. View Deal

Nintendo Joy-Con (Neon Pink/Green): was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Nintendo's versatile Joy-Con controllers work great for handheld, tabletop and TV play. You can grab a pair from Amazon right now for $11 below retail price. View Deal

PC Gaming Deals

Alienware Area-51m Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,659 @ Dell

This Alienware Area-51m packs a 17.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-9700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB HDD w/ 8GB SSHD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Enter coupon code "EXTRA17" to save $340 and knock its price to $1659.99. View Deal

Alienware m15 Laptop: was $1,399 now $1,120 @ Dell

The Alienware m15 is surprisingly portable, yet powerful. It packs a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Use coupon code "EXTRA17" to drop its price down to $1,120.49 View Deal

Alienware m17 R1 Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,659 @ Dell

You can get the Alienware m17 R1 for a massive $440 off at Dell via coupon code "EXTRA17". The laptop packs a 17.3-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.View Deal

Asus ROG 15.6" Laptop: was $1,299 now $949 @ Walmart

The ROG Strix is a stylish gaming laptop built in collaboration with BMW Designworks Group. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. Best of all, it's $350 off. View Deal

HP Omen 15.6"Laptop: was $1,399 now $999 @ Walmart

This HP Omen gaming laptop (15-dc1088wm) packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, GTX 1660Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory, and a 256GB SSD. It's currently $400 under its regular price and includes an Omen headset and mouse (combined $100 value). View Deal

Microsoft Xbox One Deals

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox One X: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One X console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition. Best buy also has it on sale at this price. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One S Bundle: was $299 now $212.99 @ Walmart

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.View Deal

Xbox One S All Digital Bundle: was $249 now $160 @ Walmart

This Xbox One S bundle gets you a 1TB game console and three games: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. Own it now for $89 off its regular price. View Deal

NBA 2K20 Xbox One S Bundle: was $299 now $221 @ Amazon

The NBA 2k20 XBox One S Bundle includes: a 1TB Xbox One S Console, an Xbox One wireless Controller, and a full-game download of NBA 2K20. You can save $79 on this bundle at Amazon. View Deal

NBA 2K20 for Xbox One: was $59 now $28 @ Amazon

NBA 2K20's enhanced MyCareer mode packs a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson. And for the first time, all 12 WNBA teams and over 140 players are in the game and ready to run in Play Now and Season modes. The PS4 version is on sale for the same price.View Deal

WWE 2K20 for Xbox One: was $60 now $29 @ Amazon

Get pumped for the Royal Rumble with WWE 2K20. Its roster is packed with WWE Superstars, Legends, Hall of Famers, and NXT’s best. Step inside the ring with your favorite sports entertainers now and save 50% at Amazon.View Deal

FIFA 20 for Xbox One: was $60 now $25 @ Amazon

Gameplay is better than ever and Volta is a brilliant addition to FIFA 20. Amazon now has it on sale right now for $35 off which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this game. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $60 now $40 @ Amazon

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action/adventure game that casts you as one of the few Jedi that survived the horrific events of Order 66. It's now $10 at Amazon. View Deal

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Score the Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon gaming headset for an all-time low price at Amazon. Thanks to 40mm drivers and a high sensitivity mic, this headset delivers crisp sound, rumbling bass and crystal clear in game chat.View Deal

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Grey/Green): was $65 now $53 @ Amazon

The Xbox Wireless Controller Patrol Tech Special Edition sports a sleek looking, dark blue military design. It works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10.View Deal

MS Xbox Wireless Controller SE: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Expand your wireless range and enjoy hours of comfortable gameplay with the Xbox One Wireless Controller Winter Forces Special Edition. It works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One and Windows 10.View Deal

Samsung T5 Portable SSD 500GB: was $130 now $89 @ Amazon

This portable SSD give you 500GB of extra storage for your system and ultra-fast write speeds of up to 540 MB/s. Its compact design fits in your pocket, backpack or purse. View Deal

WD 2TB My Passport Drive: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

This 2TB portable drive is shock resistant, supports USB 3.0/2.0 and hardware encryption. It's plug and play PC and Mac ready. It can also be formatted for gaming consoles like the PS4 or Xbox. The 1TB version is also on sale for $47. View Deal