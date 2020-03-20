Best 360 cameras in 2020

The best 360 cameras let you record everything going on around you at once, so you're not confined to the limited, rectangular view of traditional cameras. It makes for a much more immersive experience, as you can swivel and rotate your 360 photo or video to watch the action behind, below, or above you.

If you have a VR headset, you can enjoy that trip to the Grand Canyon, family birthday party or that concert in virtual reality and really feel as if you were there. Or you can just watch 360 clips on your phone or laptop after uploading them to YouTube or Facebook.

But the best 360 cameras have another trick: Super-smooth video. That's because, using algorithms, they can identify the horizon and automatically level your video, no matter how bumpy. Try that with a regular action camera and see what happens.

After testing more than a dozen models and evaluating them on video quality, field of view, water resistance, ease of use and other factors, we think the best 360 camera for most people is the Insta360 One X ($399). It's small and portable, and its stick-like design means you can easily hold it in your hand, though it does have a standard tripod mount at the bottom.

The Insta360 One X app works with both Android and iOS smartphones, and lets you mot only view what the camera is seeing on your phone, but also livestream it to social media. The camera also has some great features, such as the ability to record Matrix-like "bullet-time" videos. Perhaps its best feature, though, is its ability to create motion-stabilized video to smooth out those rough rides.

Our favorite budget 360 cam is the Samsung Gear 360, which, having come out in 2017 is a bit old, but takes good pictures for its size and price. However, it only works with Samsung smartphones and some iPhone models. Make sure you check out all of our top picks for DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and more on our best cameras page.

Insta360 recently announced a new camera, the Insta360 One R. It has a modular design, so you can use it with one of three camera modules: A traditional 1/2.3 camera module, a 360 camera module, and a 1-inch camera module designed by Leica.

(Image credit: Insta360)

1. Insta360 One X

Best 360 camera

Video Resolution: 5.7K | Phone Support: Android, iOS | Water Resistance: None | Battery Life: 1 hour | Storage: MicroSD | Size: 4.1 x 1.8 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 4 ounces

Excellent image-stabilization

Pocketable design

Fun and useful software features

Expensive

Not weather-resistant

When it comes to 360 cameras, Insta360 has been a pioneer in the category, developing not just new hardware designs, but innovative software and features, too. The Insta360 One X is the best 360 camera, as it combines the best of both.

The Insta360 One X has a smooth rectangular shape that makes it easy to slide in and out of your pocket. While it has a tripod mount, it's just as simple to hold in your hand, too. Controls are simple: One button to record, and one button to cycle through menus.

The One X features an updated image-stabilization feature that will make even the bumpiest videos look smooth. It can capture 5.7k video (5760 x 2880) at 30 fps, and 4K video at up to 50 fps. Its FlowState image stabilization algorithm helps smooth shots, and a TimeShift feature lets you slow down or speed up specific segments of your videos. The One X can connect to Android or iOS devices via Wi-Fi or via USB, and lets you livestream videos, too.

Read our full Insta360 One X review.

(Image credit: Future)

2. GoPro Hero Max

A 360 camera with some great software

Video Resolution: 5.6K/30 fps | Phone Support: Android/iOS | Water Resistance: Splashproof | Battery Life: 1 hour | Storage: MicroSD/256GB | Size: 2.9 x 2.6 x 1.6 inches | Weight: 4.6 ounces

Excellent video quality

Motion-smoothing

Intuitive menus

Needs tripod

Expensive

Unlike most 360 cameras, the GoPro Hero Max has a small display on its back that lets you view what its cameras are looking at. While it's not as handy as it seems, the large display does make it easy to navigate and change the Max's settings without having to use your smartphone.

The GoPro Hero Max also has a HyperSmooth stabilization feature, so your bumpy video will look nice and smooth, and image quality from the camera — up to a max resolution of 5.6K/30 fps — lives up to GoPro's typical high standards. Plus, GoPro's app is loaded with features, including the ability to livestream video from the Max.

However, the GoPro Hero Max's design requires the use of a selfie stick, and lacks a tripod mount, so you have to use it with one of GoPro's accessories. At $499, it's about $100 more than the Insta360 One X, but the GoPro Max delivers.

Read our GoPro Max hands-on review.

(Image credit: Insta360)

3. Insta360 One

This device turns your smartphone into a 360 camera

Video Resolution: 3840 x 1920p/ 30 fps | Phone Support: iPhone, Android | Water Resistance: None | Battery Life: 1 hour | Storage: microSD/64GB | Size: 3.8 x 1.5 x 1 inches | Weight: 2.9 ounces

Doesn't have to be plugged into a phone

Has a fun "bullet-time" video feature

Works with Android and iOS

Lightning connector is hard to remove

Have to hold phone upside down when using app

The iPhone has one of the best smartphone cameras, but the one thing that it can't do is take 360 photos or video. The Insta360 One solves this problem; it plugs into your iPhone's Lightning port, and lets you capture everything around you at a resolution of up to 4K. (The company also makes a version of the Insta360 One for Android smartphones, too).

When plugged into your smartphone, the Insta360 One uses the phone's screen as your viewfinder, and lets you adjust camera settings, livestream to Facebook and YouTube, and more. But the Insta360 One can also be used without your smartphone, and has an awesome slo-mo "bullet-time" feature that lets you make Matrix-style movies, too. And, the camera also features Insta360's Flowstate stabilization, which keeps your video from looking bumpy and jumpy. And, Insta360's app has a number of clever editing tools to take full advantage of your 360 video.

Read our full Insta360 One review.

(Image credit: Garmin)

4. Garmin Virb 360

Best 360 camera for action sports

Video Resolution: 3840 x 1920p/ 30 fps | Phone Support: iPhone, Android | Water Resistance: 10 meters | Battery Life: 1 hour | Storage: microSD/64GB | Size: 2.7 x 2.3 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 5.6 ounces

Rugged design

Built in GPS

Excellent software

Expensive

No built-in tripod mount

The Garmin Virb 360 is the best 360 camera for the outdoors and action sports. It's built tough — one of the few 360 cameras that's waterproof to 30 feet — and has a bevy of built-in sensors, including GPS, a barometer, and a compass. Even cooler, the data from those sensors can be overlaid onto the video you shoot. So, for example, if you're riding a motorcycle, the video can show you the direction you're heading, as well as your speed.

The Virb 360 did a great job at stitching sharp and vivid 4K video, and we also liked that it can be controlled using voice commands, so we didn't have to continually reach up to start and stop recording. However, the Garmin Virb 360 lacks a built-in tripod mount — you have to use an included clip — and you have to use it with a tripod or some other sort of mount in order to effectively capture 360 videos.

One note: Garmin has discontinued the Virb 360, so supplies are limited.

Read our full Garmin Virb 360 review.

Ricoh Theta Z1 (Image credit: Ricoh)

5. Ricoh Theta Z1

A high-quality 360 camera, for a price.

Video Resolution: 4K (30 fps) | Phone Support: Android/iOS | Water Resistance: None | Battery Life: 1 hour | Storage: 19GB/built-in | Size: 5.2 x 1.8 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 6.4 ounces

Good low-light images

Sturdy, easy-to-use design

Third-party plug-ins increase functionality

Expensive

Storage not expandable

Requires two apps to edit video

One of the issues with 360 cameras is that, because of their relatively small sensor size, they're not that great when it comes to low-light photography and videos. If you need a 360 camera for that purpose — and price is no object — then you should consider the Ricoh Theta Z1. This well-built device uses two 1-inch, backside-illuminated CMOS sensors, which helps deliver some of the best images we've seen from a 360 camera, especially under less than ideal conditions.

Additionally, the Theta Z1 has dual microphones, which delivered great audio, and the camera's motion stabilization was pretty effective too. The Z1 uses an Android-based operating system, and Ricoh is letting third-party developers create plug-ins for the camera, increasing its functionality. However, this camera lacks expandable storage, it has a relatively short battery life, and you need to use two different apps if you want to edit photos or video. But if you prize image quality above all else, this is the camera to get.

Read our full Ricoh Theta Z1 review.

(Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung Gear 360

Best 360 camera for those on a budget

Video Resolution: 4096 x 2048 (24fps) | Phone Support: Android/iOS | Water Resistance: Splashproof | Battery Life: 1 hour | Storage: MicroSD/256GB | Size: 1.8 x 1.8 x 3.9 inches | Weight: 4.6 ounces

Works with both Samsung and iOS phones

Can be used without phone

Good photo quality for the price

Doesn't work with any Android phones except Samsung's

Limited features when used with iPhone

Poor desktop software

Samsung was one of the first companies to make a truly useful 360 camera, and though it's been several years since it released anything new, its Gear 360 camera from 2017 still remains a fairly useful and functional device. The Gear 360 has a fun, lollipop-like shape that makes it easy to hold in one hand, and can even withstand a few splashes. It also has a tripod mount, if you want to attach it to your bike or something else.

The Gear 360 takes good photos and videos (up to 4K in size), and livestreams to Facebook and YouTube, too. However, there are a few big caveats: It only works fully with Samsung smartphones (from the Galaxy S6 and up), and while it works with the iPhone 7 and later, not all of the camera's features are supported. If you have a Samsung smartphone, though, the Gear 360 is a fun accessory.

Read our full Samsung Gear 360 review.

(Image credit: Rylo)

7. Rylo 360

A compact 360 camera

Video Resolution: 5.8K (24fps) | Phone Support: Android/iOS | Water Resistance: None | Battery Life: 1 hour | Storage: MicroSD/256GB | Size: 2.85 x 1.68 x 1.45 inches | Weight: 3.8 ounces

Intuitive 360 functions for action sports

Pocketable design

Easy-to-use app connect

Image Stabilization

Poor quality video in low-light

Small and compact, the Rylo 360's small GoPro-like profile makes it a great 360 camera for action sports, as its low profile is ideal for attaching to a helmet, bike, or any other action-y activity. However, if you're going to get it wet, you'll want to get the Adventure Case (sold separately), as this camera lacks any sort of waterproofing. The case, which is increasingly hard to find, costs around $70, and only provides water-proofing for up to 10 feet.

We liked the footage we shot with the Rylo 360, and what makes it even better is its motion stabilization, which keeps the horizon level no matter how bumpy the ride.

Before purchasing this camera, readers should note that Rylo has been acquired by VSCO. While Rylo will no longer make 360 cameras, the company will honor the warranty on existing cameras.

Read our full Rylo 360 review.

(Image credit: Vuze)

8. Vuze XR

This 360 camera can also take stereoscopic 180-degree videos

Video Resolution: 5.7K (30 fps) | Phone Support: Android/iOS | Water Resistance: None | Battery Life: 1 hour | Storage: MicroSD/128GB | Size: 6 x 2.2 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 7.5 ounces

Easy to use

Takes both 180- and 360 photos

Well-designed

Struggles in low light

Limited features in desktop app

Now this is an interesting 360 camera. Not only does the Vuze XR take 360-degree photos and video, but its two cameras can pop out, parallel to each other, so you can take 180-degree stereoscopic images and video, too. If you've ever used a VR headset, these types of images add a real depth.

We liked the simplicity of the Vuze XR's mechanism — a press of a button causes the two camera to open — as well as the sturdy build of the camera itself. We also liked the lollipop-like design of the camera; its built-in handle made it a cinch to use and carry around. In general, the Vuze XR also delivered quality images and movies, but it had trouble in low-light conditions, and we wish its desktop app were more fully-featured.

Read our full Vuze XR review.

What to look for when buying a 360 camera

When shopping for a 360 camera, you'll find that they tend to fall into two camps: small, pocketable stick-style devices, and larger squarish (or circular) cameras. The former, such as the Insta360 One X, tend to be less expensive, and are designed for more casual and impromptu shooting. In the second category are cameras such as the Garmin Virb360, which are larger and more expensive, but tend to produce higher-quality video. Generally, the design of latter type of 360 camera also means you'll have to attach it to a tripod or some other mount if you want to capture good footage.

Be sure to think about how you plan to use a 360 camera before you purchase it; if you want to get some fun selfies with friends, then the stick-style cameras will fit your needs well. If you want to capture hair-raising exploits when you go skydiving or skiing, then a larger camera may be the better option.

How we test 360 cameras

You get a lot of weird stares and comments when you test 360 cameras. By now, people are used to seeing action cams like the GoPro, but both the shape and way you mount 360 cameras immediately draws attention.

As they need to capture a full 360 degrees of action, most 360 cams are designed with more than one bulbous lens. And, if you don't want half of the image to be the side of your head, you have to mount the camera pretty far from your body.

You'll also want a selfie stick. With few exceptions, the shape of most of these cameras made them hard to securely hold in my hand.

All of the cameras work with a smartphone in a similar manner; when you turn these cameras on, they all create a Wi-Fi hotspot, which you then connect to with your phone. From there, you open the companion app, and use your phone's display as a viewfinder. For the most part, connecting the cameras to my smartphone was an easy process, and the video feed from the cameras was relatively smooth and stutter-free.