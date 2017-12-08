Get $50 Off Any Apple Watch 3 with LTE

The Apple Watch 3 is the ultimate workout companion. Unlike previous Apple Watch models, this is the first to pack built-in LTE support, which means you can take your Apple Watch out for a run without the need to carry your iPhone.

For a limited time, T-Mobile is taking $50 off Apple's LTE-enabled Apple Watch 3. The deal applies to any Apple Watch, whether you've had your eye on the Nike Edition, the 38mm stainless steel edition, or want to go all out with the gold version.

Your $50 discount will be applied via bill credits and you'll need to purchase the watch via T-Mobile's 24-month Equipment Installation Plan. You also have to activate it with a qualifying DIGITS plan on T-Mobile's network.

While most users could probably make do without the LTE, if you want the ultimate smartwatch, it's hard to beat the Series 3 with LTE.

The device lets you call, text, or listen to music directly from your wrist. In fact, we were speechless streaming Apple Music directly from our watch to our AirPods. So if you're buying an Apple Watch 3 for yourself or someone else, this is your best offer at the moment.