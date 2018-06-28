Apple to Challenge Amazon Prime with New All-in-One Subscription

Apple is eyeing a completely new way of delivering its many digital services to customers, according to a new report.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



The tech giant is currently considering whether to create a single subscription service, similar to Amazon Prime, that would allow you to access its original TV shows, Apple Music, and a variety of magazine articles in one place, The Information is reporting.

According to the report, Apple wants to start by launching a new digital news subscription service in 2019. The service, which will be known as Texture, the same name of the company it acquired earlier this year, would offer access to more than 200 publications. It would cost just $9.99 per month.

Only after Texture launches would Apple start selling a bundle with video and music, the report says. The move would allow you to access Apple Music, Texture, and the company's slate of original video content, in one package.

While all that might sound compelling, there are still many questions to answer. For one, there's no telling how much Apple would charge for access to the service. Considering Apple would want to charge $10 for Texture and already charges that amount for Apple Music, adding video to the mix would ultimately push the price higher. Ensuring it doesn't price itself out of the market would be critical.

Moreover, The Information's sources say that Apple isn't yet sure how it wants to roll out its programming. One source suggested the company could try releasing it for free at first and then bundle it into the broader subscription. It's also possible for the service to change dramatically between now and sometime next year when it launches.

Exactly when it'll launch and how, according to the report, is unknown.

Looking ahead, it's unclear exactly what Apple has planned for its digital subscriptions. And not surprisingly, the tech giant isn't discussing what it has planned. But all signs are now pointing to 2019 being a big year for Apple's digital efforts.