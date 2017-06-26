Amazon Just Dropped the Echo's Price by $50

Amazon is expected to celebrate its third annual Prime Day sometime next month, and to get bargain hunters revved up, it's giving us a tease of what's to come.

Today only, it's dropped the price of its Echo Bluetooth Speaker to $129.99.

In the past we've seen Amazon drop the price of the Echo by $30, and even by $45 just last month, but this is the steepest discount we've seen to date.

The Echo is, of course, Amazon's smart-home speaker, which uses your Wi-Fi network to connect to the internet and tap into Amazon's universe of services. Using Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, it's capable of streaming music, reporting local weather/news and tracking your Amazon purchases. You can even use it to make Echo-to-Echo calls.

It can also control multiple smart-home products, such as lights and thermostats. It houses a 2-inch tweeter and a 2.5-inch woofer to produce well-balanced audio.

While the new Echo Look and Echo Show add snazzy features like a built-in camera and the ability to take and make calls, they cost $199 and $229, respectively.

This Echo deal will end tonight at 11:59pm ET, so make sure you don't miss out.