Google Shutting Down Nexus One Online Store

Google plans to make the Nexus One available to more retail channels, and will halt its sales online.

Google said Friday that it is shutting down the online Nexus One store launched back in January 2010. The company said that it's pleased with the overall global adoption of the Android platform. However truth be told, the store didn't live up to those same expectations, remaining a niche channel for early Nexus One adopters.

"As with every innovation, some parts worked better than others," Google said, comparing the unique features of the Nexus One (which found their way to the HTC EVO 4G and the Verizon Droid Incredible by HTC) to the unique offerings provided by the online store. "It’s clear that many customers like a hands-on experience before buying a phone."

Google said that it plans to provide the Nexus One to more retail channels than ever before, following the same model it used in the UK through Vodafone. However the company may be in for a bit of a fight. Verizon, once signed on to offer the smartphone to its subscribers, but recently pulled out of the agreement. Sprint also backed out after pledging its support for the phone. There's also the strange situation that Google will now be competing with other smartphones based on its own Android OS.

Once the proper channels are in place and consumers have unlimited access to the Nexus One on a more local level, Google said that it will discontinue its sales online. Instead, it will use the old storefront as an online window "to showcase a variety of Android phones available globally."

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Glorian 15 May 2010 03:47
    Just hope I can pick this up on a contract with at&t, I don't want an iPhone.
  • zoemayne 15 May 2010 03:52
    fail fail fail....... there are still plenty high performing android devices coming and available.
  • vant 15 May 2010 03:56
    Why would anyone want a failed phone. Plenty of other great Android phones out there.
  • ElysianMerc 15 May 2010 03:57
    Hope they put it out to retailers soon, come back from overseas soon and would like to pick one up on the way home possibly.
  • daworstplaya 15 May 2010 04:17
    Truely a sad day, IMHO. What you guys don't realize is the other Android phones may have features that are neutered due to the service providers (Sprint/Verizon) demands (eg: tethering, wifi hotspot). And you won't be able to download the lastest Android update until the manufacturer releases a version compatible with your specific android phone. With the Nexus 1, you get all the features and as soon as there is OS update from Google. Bam! you can DL it ...
  • jgalecio 15 May 2010 04:46
    vantWhy would anyone want a failed phone. Plenty of other great Android phones out there.
    Really? Failed? Failed in being adopted but not at being a great phone. I honestly bought this from having a 3GS and it blew the apple phone away hands down. Sure there are others phones out there (now) that does better, but at the time of arival the nexus one was what every other phone dreamed to be. If anything we can owe the Nexus One the grattitude to inspire companies to improve their shitty phones sp in the end he consumers will benefit. Unlike apples sorry ass its their way or the highway.
  • house70 15 May 2010 06:00
    Not good. I got my N1 via the online store. The only 3G AT&T compatible that I liked. Put MoDaCo's custom ROM on it and never looked back. Best phone I've had so far.
  • eddieroolz 15 May 2010 08:13
    I guess it was nice when it launched, but there are plenty other Android devices that look/perform better.
  • descendency 15 May 2010 08:19
    I love my N1. I am glad I got mine unlocked, without any ties to any cellphone company (granted, I have to use T-Mobile to get 3G - but I'm on wifi lots).

    N1 > * (including that Droid Incredible... which people are heavily over-rating)
  • jgalecio 15 May 2010 08:26
    descendencyI love my N1. I am glad I got mine unlocked, without any ties to any cellphone company (granted, I have to use T-Mobile to get 3G - but I'm on wifi lots). N1 > * (including that Droid Incredible... which people are heavily over-rating)
    I agree. I have a ton of co-workes on Veizon who anxiously awaited the Nexus One but had to get a Incredible. When compared they still prfer the Nexus One =D Man are they gonna be even more sor when they find out how long it will take to get OS 2.2 on their phone and that the Nexus One will have Wireless N capabilities with froyo update.
