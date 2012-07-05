Trending

Google: One in Ten Devices Running Ice Cream Sandwich

Nearly nine months after its launch, Ice Cream Sandwich adoption passes 10 percent.

One of Android's biggest issues is fragmentation. Because each new iteration of the OS has to flow through manufacturer and carrier before hitting your phone, the majority of users are many months behind the latest version of Android OS. Though Google has moved on from Ice Cream Sandwich and is now all about Jelly Bean, the vast majority of users are still waiting for ICS.

According to a the latest figures from Google, adoption of Ice Cream Sandwich is slowly creeping upwards. Data collected via the Google Play Store in the 14 days leading up to July 2 show that over 10 percent of people are now running Android 4.0.x. The search giant reports that 10.7 percent of people are running Android 4.0.3 or 4.0.4, while a further 0.2 percent are running early versions of Android 4.0 (4.0 - 4.0.2).

Gingerbread is still the dominant version, running on 63 percent of Android phones, followed by Froyo (17 percent) and Eclair (4.7 percent). Oh, and if you have the time, spare a thought for the poor souls still using Cupcake or Donut (0.7 percent).

Google last week revealed that Jelly Bean will be available to only a select few users when it rolls out next month. Unless you're rocking a Nexus S, a Galaxy Nexus, or a Motorola Xoom, you're not going to be among the first when Google starts dishing it out.

39 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dosdecarnitas 05 July 2012 19:35
    And you wonder why Apple stands where it stands

    thats main reason i returned to iOS,i loved my motorola Droid with its real keyboard but its just stupid that one has to wait this long just to update

  • Filiprino 05 July 2012 19:50
    Stupid manufacturers and carriers.
  • velocityg4 05 July 2012 20:03
    Google just needs to change their agreements with Manufacturers. If they want to make the phone it needs to just have a vanilla version of Android. While Google is to provide the necessary drivers or the manufacturer can provide drivers to Google to keep updated for each OS update. Manufacturers can add their own Apps and backgrounds but the OS itself must be unaltered and simply take updates from Google as Google releases them.

    That or the phones must be configured so that a user can opt to choose between waiting for updates from the manufacturer or just download updates from Google changing their OEM OS to a Vanilla version. Without the need for rooting or any other special hacks or tricks.
  • kawininjazx 05 July 2012 20:10
    If people didn't hack their devices, the number would be 1 in 30.
  • beardguy 05 July 2012 20:21
    kawininjazxIf people didn't hack their devices, the number would be 1 in 30.
    Agreed. Still waiting for ICS to be officially released for my phone. If it doesn't happen soon, I'm going the "root my phone" route.

    If the phone phone manufacturers would step it up and actually get ICS to their devices, this number would be a lot higher though.
  • 05 July 2012 20:26
    I have a Moto android from Sprint, and not expecting to even get ICS until Q4. The fact that the networks have so much control over mobile OS distribution is the problem. It doesn't help that the vast majority of users could care less about their phone's OS version, and they'll just get whatever's on their next phone after an upgrade 1-2 years down the road.
  • 05 July 2012 20:39
    you can't blame google for that - they released the code for ICS one month after rolling it out with the galaxy nexus. the phone manufacturers take their sweet time to release the updated.
  • billybobser 05 July 2012 21:36
    The sony update system has trouble finding my wifi, even though my phone is happily connected to it.

    As such, my enthusiasm was quickly drained after spending a few hours not getting anywhere.
  • 05 July 2012 22:10
    for those of you complaining about not getting updates quickly enough - this is WHY I chose Android. All you have to do is buy a nexus branded phone like the Galaxy Nexus or the Nexus S which you can basically get for free now. Not to mention that those of you comfortable with rooting can easily be running Jellybean right now and it was only announced days ago.
  • eddieroolz 05 July 2012 22:24
    That's just 10% of the people using Google Play. I find that static highly doubtful.

    Heck, my friend's Xperia is still on Eclair because Rogers won't approve updates.
