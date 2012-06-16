Trending

Dropbox Canning Public Folders For New Accounts

No more public folder sharing for new Dropbox members starting next month.

Dropbox has changed its tune and will nuke the ability to share folders with the public. The rule will apply to new users who create an account on July 31 and later -- existing users won't be affected.

The change in heart takes place during the Megaupload fallout. The U.S. government's case for Kim Dotcom's extradition is still slowly snaking its way through the New Zealand court system. Meanwhile, the U.S. government has been ordered by a New Zealand High Court judge to copy the 150 TB worth of data stored on Megaupload servers seized by the FBI, and hand it over to Kim Dotcom.

Megaupload was shut down by the Department of Justice back in January 2012. The owners were indicted and arrested for allegedly operating as an organization dedicated to copyright infringement. Naturally New Zealand resident and company founder Kim Dotcom has denied any wrongdoing and the FBI is now reporting that it could take years to extradite Kim Dotcom on charges of criminal copyright violation.

Based on the whole Megaupload file-sharing fiasco, Dropbox has reportedly decided to pull the public file sharing aspect for obvious legal reasons. "In April, we launched the ability to share any file or folder in your Dropbox with a simple link," the company said on Friday. "This new sharing mechanism is a more generalized, scalable way to support many of the same use cases as the Public folder."

"After July 31, 2012, we will no longer create Public folders in any new Dropbox accounts," the company added. "If your app depends on Public folders, we recommend switching to the /shares API call. Public folders in existing accounts, however, will continue to function as before."

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jdog2pt0 16 June 2012 05:15
    Only 150TB? I thought it would be more. That's unfortunate for any new Dropbox members. Perhaps, they'll look for alternatives. Personally, I use box.com.
  • livebriand 16 June 2012 07:34
    Well this is stupid. After all, for the millionth time, THIS WILL NOT PUT A DENT IN PIRACY!!! Why do corporations never get this?
  • freggo 16 June 2012 09:14
    If you can share 'any file or folder' than I don't see where this could be a problem.
    Also, you could simple create a folder called public and are back the about the same functionality. Or am I missing something here ?
  • eddieroolz 16 June 2012 16:58
    Yep, you guessed it. American government is out there to ruin everything good for us.
  • acerace 16 June 2012 18:34
    eddieroolzYep, you guessed it. American government is out there to ruin everything good for us.
    True.

    Inb4 American's patriot wannabe.
  • machvelocy 16 June 2012 19:33
    livebriandWell this is stupid. After all, for the millionth time, THIS WILL NOT PUT A DENT IN PIRACY!!! Why do corporations never get this?To keep the law enforcer for having something to do, so they can request for MOAR share of the taxpayers money. Aaand to keep the attention away from the real criminal which is the real problem... The bankers
  • Darkk 17 June 2012 00:55
    I just created a public share folder on my account even though it probably will never get used.

    Other than that nothing has changed.
  • tacobravo 17 June 2012 06:55
    I blame everybody except myself
  • 17 June 2012 23:40
    Dear American Government,

    !@#$ you.

    Sincerely,
    An American
  • demonhorde665 18 June 2012 10:45
    eddieroolzYep, you guessed it. American government is out there to ruin everything good for us.

    it's not so much the goverment out to ruin us, more that it is the corporations paying the goverment are out to ruin every thing. makes me morbidly think right now would be agreat time for modern /western civilization to collapse. maybe we could start over witha clean slate then , and avoid all the extreme capitalist buracracy bull s---t that is turnign our nation into one giant a-- bill board and and money scheme.
