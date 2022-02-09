Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus hands-on review

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus may lack flashy new ideas, but it’s still a solid Android phone, especially if you prefer larger displays.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Specs Starting price: $999

Display size: 6.6-inch AMOLED (FHD+)

Refresh rate: 10Hz-120Hz adaptive

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (US); Exynos 2200 (UK)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

Rear cameras: 50MP wide (f/1.8); 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2); 10MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom

Front camera: 10MP (f/2.2)

Battery size: 4,500 mAh

Size: 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches

Weight: 6.9 ounces

Colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold

The best world to describe the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus after some hands-on time with the phone would be “iterative.” The middle entry in the new Galaxy S22 lineup has a small batch of upgrades over the Galaxy S21 Plus , but it’s not set to be the dramatic shift that the Galaxy S22 Ultra figures to be..

If you have a Galaxy S21 Plus, you can probably stop reading here, as I doubt the S22 Plus is for you. Rather it’s likely to be the phone for people looking to upgrade from a Galaxy S20 Plus or older handsets.

And if that’s the case then read on for my early impression of what the Galaxy S22 Plus has to offer. It might not shift the needle in terms of innovation, but it’s set to be a worthy contender for our best phones list.

Pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus are now underway, with the phone going on sale alongside the Galaxy S22 on February 25. We're keeping track of the best Galaxy S22 deals, including ways to save on the Galaxy S22 Plus.

If you do pre-order from Samsung, then you can get an upgrade to the next tier of storage (from 128GB to 256GB) with the eligibility to also redeem an additional Samsung Credit of up $150 for Galaxy S22 Plus that can be put toward Samsung Freestyle or recently updated Galaxy Watch 4. And there’s also the neat bonus of a 25% discount on any Galaxy Tab S8 tablet.

Starting at $999, the Galaxy S22 Plus is in the tricky position of directly competing with the similarly priced iPhone 13 Pro ; it’s also $100 more expensive than the rather excellent $899 Google Pixel 6 Pro . Granted the latter has run into a few bugs, but the Pixel’s specs sheet, original design and custom chip make it rather appealing for under the $1,000 mark.

Yet Samsung has its loyal fans, and Galaxy S22 Plus seems priced at appealing to those looking for an upgrade from the Galaxy S20 Plus, which started at a heavy $1,199 two years ago.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus design

The Galaxy S22 Plus has swapped its predecessor's 6.7-inch display for a smaller 6.6-inch panel. Overall, the new phone is a slimmer and lighter device than the Galaxy S21 Plus; the Galaxy S22 Plus measures 6.19 x 2.98 x 0.29 inches and weighs 6.91 ounces.

Galaxy S22 Plus (left) and Galaxy S22 (right) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Aside from the size difference, the Galaxy S22 Plus has pretty much the same design as the S21 Plus. Only rather than having a more pronounced two-tone look with the Contour Cut camera module — seen most vividly with the Phantom Violet S21 Plus — the Galaxy S22 Plus’ module is a similar shade to that of its Gorilla Glass Victus’ rear.

Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold are the colors on offer, with Samsung giving the attractive violet of last year's Galaxy S-series the cold shoulder. But as a fan of British racing green, the dark green color option is definitely appealing. It’s also nice to see a matte black option for non-Ultra phones as well. Along the edges of the Galaxy S22 Plus, you’ll find Samsung’s Armor Aluminum, which promises to provide a stronger frame for the phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I want to moan that Samsung hasn’t pushed the envelope with the Galaxy S22 Plus’ design. But it’s such a nice phone to hold and tap away at, I can forgive the lack of inspiration.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus display

Other than dropping down an inch, it’s mostly business as usual for the Galaxy S22 Plus’ display. The LTPO panel can ramp up from a mere 10Hz to 120Hz when needed, offering a smooth refresh rate that’s handy when gaming or engaging in some heavy Twitter doomscroolling. The Galaxy S21 Plus’ display only clocked down to 48Hz, so this new screen should be more power efficient.

The Galaxy S22 Plus’ panel also benefits from a new Vision Booster feature. This will dynamically map the tone of the screen to tweak color and contrast to be best suited for what's being viewed and the environment it’s being viewed in.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In use, the Galaxy S22 Plus once again shows that Samsung knows how to make a great phone screen. Colors and contrast are punchy, and with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, this is a screen you won’t struggle to see on very sunny days.

I’m not convinced these screen upgrades would make a big difference in real-world use over that of the Galaxy S21 Plus. But we’ll need to put the phone through lab tests and compare its results to those of its predecessor before any definitive conclusions are cooked up.

Regardless, I doubt you’ll be disappointed by the Galaxy S22 Plus’ display, especially as I feel 6.6 inches provides plenty of space for watching movies on the go, without being too unwieldy.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cameras

A trio of rear cameras fills the Contour Cut module on the Galaxy S22 Plus. There's a new 50MP main camera, which has been selected to capture more light and thus more detail than the 12MP main shooter on the Galaxy S21 Plus.

While I haven’t had time to do a direct comparison with the Galaxy S21 Plus camera, the S22 Plus’ 50MP sensor produces some bright and bold images, with plenty of detail resolved through pixel binning processing.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Compared to photos I’ve taken with the Pixel 6 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro, no shots in my hands-on time resulted in me spouting “oh that’s very nice,” but I’d need more time to play with the cameras. Samsung tends to go heavy on color saturation with its photos, but they still impress in terms of detail, and I feel the Galaxy S22 Plus is on the right path here.

The 12MP ultrawide angle camera on the Galaxy S22 Plus has a 120-degree field of view. That’s a good upgrade on the S21 Plus’ 79-degree FOV.

The telephoto camera initially seems like it’s had a downgrade, dropping from a 64MP sensor to a paltry 10 megapixels. But that’s because it now offers a 3x optical zoom, not a hybrid zoom as seen on S21 Plus.

I’ll take an optical zoom over a hybrid or digital system any day, so I'm fine with this compromise. And the zoomed shots the Galaxy S22 Plus delivered were nice and crisp. Even the 30x Space Zoom, which was largely a gimmick in the Galaxy S21 Plus seems a little clearer and more effective in the S22 Plus.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Specs are one thing, image processing is another; Samsung has talked up its AI Stereo Depth Map, which promises to deliver better portrait mode shots with crisper details. From the photos I took, this seems to be the case with neatly blurred backgrounds as the subject remained in sharp focus with no noticeable haziness around the edges.

Improved computational photography seems to be in effect on the S22 Plus’ 10MP front-facing camera. While its specs are unchanged from the Galaxy S21 Plus, a quick shot of my face served up a more detailed and less over-processed shot that Samsung Galaxy phones can sometimes deliver. Granted, my tired eyes don’t make for the most pleasing of images, but it’s better than having an unnatural overly-smooth look.

That said, I don’t feel there's anything outstanding on the photography side, at least from my limited testing. Brighter, more detailed photos are appreciated, but a lot of phones now manage this.

However, the Galaxy S22 range’s party trick can be seen on the video side. The new Auto Framing feature can detect and track up to 10 people in a frame and automatically adjust the camera so that everyone is in focus. It can also track people as they move around. It’s a neat feature that will probably come in handy for people who want to capture videos of their children or active pets. Overall, video capture on the Galaxy S22 Plus also feels a little smoother than it was on the Galaxy S21 range, but more testing is needed before I can say that for sure.

I do appreciate that Samsung has focused on refining the trio of rear cameras on the Galaxy S22 Plus rather than add in extra lenses that could border on being gimmicks. But time will tell if this is enough to compete for a high place on the Tom’s Guide best camera phones list.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus specs and performance

A 4-nanometer chip supported by 8GB of RAM powers the Galaxy S22 Plus. In the U.S. and China, this is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 . And while Samsung doesn't say it, I suspect that in the U.K. and other nations, the S22 Plus uses the new Exynos 2200 silicon.

Processor and graphics performance have been improved, but as the Galaxy S21 Plus’ Snapdragon 888 chip never seemed to run out of muscle even running 3D games at maximum settings, I doubt there'll be a notable difference in performance in real-world use. But a promised 133% boost in performance for the neural processing unit promises to deliver a smarter Galaxy phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Not only can neural processing help with computational photography, it can help optimize phone performance; this can range from streamlining app performance to analyzing network connections to dynamically adjusting settings to ensure whatever the user is doing feels responsive while also preventing excessive battery consumption.

For example, Samsung said AI can put the Wi-Fi to sleep in quiet moments during gaming sessions to reduce power consumption by 30%. It will be interesting to see how quickly an AI might be able to learn this and if the power savings will be noticeable from a user’s perspective.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus battery and charging

I hope this phone is smarter with power usage, as the Galaxy S22 Plus’ 4500 mAh battery is 300 mAh smaller than the one in the S21 Plus. In our testing, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness over 5G, the Galaxy S21 Plus lasted 9 hours and 41 minutes in its adaptive display mode. That’s a little lower than average, which is why you didn’t see that device make it onto our best phone battery life list.

So with a smaller battery, I’m hoping the Galaxy S22 Plus’ smarts will help it eke more life from its cell.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung has given the Galaxy S22 Plus 45W charging. Samsung hasn’t said how fast this wattage will fill up the S22 Plus’ battery, but it’s bound to be speedier than the 25W found on the Galaxy S21 Plus and, bizarrely, the standard Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus software

Android 12 is at the heart of the Galaxy S22 Plus, but it's obfuscated a little by the One UI 4.1 skin Samsung slathers on top. I’ve found One UI to be a little cluttered and fussy in the past, but the 4.1 version is much cleaner and makes it easier to add more customization to the Galaxy interface.

For example, you can select themes that sync with your phone's background and Android 12’s privacy features have been integrated with One UI 4.1 meaning you'll clearly see when the phone’s microphone or selfie camera is being used.

There are also new security measures sitting beneath the surface to help keep cyber attacks away from the S22 Plus’ memory and operating system. The new Samsung Wallet also offers a repository for everything from digital payment information to IDs and digital travel documents, all secured by Samsung’s Knox Vault security platform.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus outlook

My limited time with the Galaxy S22 Plus nearly had me thinking that Samsung hasn't really tried here. A few small upgrades and tweaks has left me feeling that this is the most Apple-like that Samsung has been when it comes to iterative upgrades.

But then I realized that this isn’t a phone for me. Nor is it a phone for Android fans. Rather this is a phone that I feel is keenly targeted at Samsung fans — specifically those looking to upgrade from 2020 or earlier handsets.

Sure, the Galaxy S22 Plus is undercut by other flagship Android phones with relatively comparable specs, such as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But the S22 Plus gives you a more powerful zoom and likely a brighter display along with an arguably more powerful chip. We'll have to see how well this flagship performs. Stay tuned for out Galaxy S22 Plus rated review.