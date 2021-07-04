Windows 11-ready laptops: Here's our full list, from Acer to Samsung

Windows 11 has been unveiled, and in the weeks since its reveal the most common question on everyone's lips has been a simple one: will my PC be able to run it?

Answering it can be tricky, because Microsoft has set some strict Windows 11 system requirements in the name of improved security. Most notably, Windows 11 requires your PC to have a pretty modern CPU and a 2.0 Trusted Platform Module or TPM, which means most older PCs are out of luck.

Windows 11: What your PC needs to run it CPU: 1 GHz or faster dual-core or higher 64-bit processor or System on a Chip

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x

Display: A greater than 9-inch display of 720p or higher

Of course, Windows 11 isn't due for a full public launch until the fall of 2021 (though your free Windows 11 upgrade will have to wait until 2022) and Microsoft has pledged to support Windows 10 through at least 2025, so you have plenty of time yet to evaluate whether you need to upgrade your PC to run the next generation of Windows.

The most straightforward way to check is to head over to Microsoft's Windows 11 page and (if it's available) download the PC Health Check app, which will check and see if your PC meets the Windows 11 system requirements. Unfortunately, Microsoft temporarily took down the Health Check app in late June in response to feedback that it was causing confusion, but it is expected to come back online before the fall.

If you're looking to upgrade to a new Windows 11-ready laptop, it can be intimidating to try and read through all the different options to see if what you want can run Microsoft's latest operating system. To make things easier for you, we've gone ahead and assembled our own master list of which laptops have the chops to run Windows 11. While they may ship with Windows 10 installed, all of these laptops should be able to upgrade to Windows 11 with no issues.

Of course, this is just a cheat sheet running down the most notable Windows 11-ready laptops currently on sale from each manufacturer. We expect more laptops bearing Windows 11-ready badges to be announced in the months ahead, and there are many more laptops out there which aren't on this list that will probably still run Windows 11.

To be absolutely sure, check whatever laptop(s) you're considering against Microsoft's Windows 11 system requirements page before you buy!

Windows 11-ready laptops: Acer

Acer has published its own Windows 11 page that aims to help customers get ready for the next big thing in Windows. Here's a list of the top Acer laptops that will be capable of installing Windows 11:

Acer Nitro 5

Acer Spin 1

Acer Spin 3

Acer Spin 5

Acer Swift 3 (don't miss our full Acer Swift 3 review)

Acer Swift 3X

Acer Swift 5

Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer Predator Helios 700

Acer Predator Triton 300

Acer Predator Triton 500

Windows 11-ready laptops: Asus

Asus is one of the few laptop manufacturers who have gone so far as to publish a complete list of its Windows-11 ready PCs. Here's an abbreviated version:

Asus ProArt Studiobook One

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro X

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 15

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 17

Asus ROG Flow X13

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15

Asus Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (see our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo

Asus Zenbook Pro 14

Asus Zenbook Pro 15

Asus Zenbook 3 Deluxe

Asus Zenbook S

Asus Zenbook S13

Asus Zenbook Flip S (here's our Asus ZenBook Flip S review)

Asus Zenbook Flip 13

Asus Zenbook Flip 14

Asus Zenbook Flip 15 and Flip 15 OLED

Asus Zenbook UX310

Asus Zenbook UX311

Asus Zenbook 13 and Zenbook 13 OLED

Asus Zenbook UX410

Zenbook 14 and Zenbook 14 Ultralight

Zenbook Duo

Zenbook Duo 14 (don't miss our Asus ZenBook Duo 14 review)

Asus Zenbook 15

Asus Vivobook Pro 15

Asus Vivobook S13

Asus Vivobook S14

Asus Vivobook S15

Asus Vivobook Flip 12

Asus Vivobook Flip 14

Asus Vivobook Flip 15

Asus Vivobook 14

Asus Vivobook 15

Asus Vivobook 17

Windows 11-ready laptops: Dell

Dell has launched a Windows 11 page that offers some tips on upgrading and answers some frequently asked questions about moving from Windows 10 to 11. The company hasn't (yet) published a full list of which of its PCs will be Windows 11-ready, but it has begun putting "Free upgrade to Windows 11" on the product pages of Windows 11-ready laptops.

The company expects to begin selling PCs with Windows 11 pre-installed late in 2021; for now, here's a list of the top Dell laptops on sale now that are Windows 11-ready.

Windows 11-ready laptops: HP

HP has its own Windows 11 page that offers some concise rundowns of which HP laptops you can expect to be Windows 11-ready, and when. Short answer: any laptop which meets the Windows 11 requirements and is currently running the latest version of Windows 10 should have no trouble upgrading when the time comes. Here's a list of the top HP laptops which will be Windows 11-ready:

HP Elite Dragonfly (here's our HP Elite Dragonfly review)

HP EliteBook

HP EliteBook x360

HP Elite Folio

HP Envy 14

HP Envy 15

Envy x360

HP Spectre Folio

HP Spectre x360 14 (don't miss our HP Spectre x360 14 review)

HP Omen

HP Pavilion

HP Pavilion x360

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

HP ProBook

HP ProBook x360

HP Victus

Windows 11-ready laptops: Lenovo

Lenovo has its own Windows 11 Launch FAQ which runs down what Windows 11 is, how to upgrade, and which laptops will be Windows 11-ready. It's roughly the same as what other manufacturers have posted, down to the caveat that the only way to be sure a laptop is Windows 11-ready is to check its specs against Microsoft's minimum requirements.

We did just that for Lenovo's laptop lineup, and here's our list of which products should have no trouble running Windows 11:

Lenovo IdeaPad

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex

Lenovo Legion

Lenovo ThinkBook

Lenovo ThinkPad

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano (see our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga (see our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable

Lenovo ThinkPad X13

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga

Lenovo Yoga

Windows 11-ready laptops: Razer

Razer hasn't published a full list of Windows 11-ready laptops yet, but given that the company exclusively puts out high-powered notebooks built for gaming, you can be pretty confident that any Razer laptop you buy this year will handle the next generation of Windows with aplomb. Here's our rundown of which Razer laptops are Windows 11-ready:

Razer Blade (don't miss our Razer Blade 15 Advanced review)

Razer Blade Pro

Razer Blade Stealth

Razer Book

Windows 11-ready laptops: Samsung

We haven't seen a formal list of Windows 11-ready laptops out of Samsung yet, but based on specs it's safe to say most of the company's recent Galaxy Books will have no trouble running the next version of Windows. Based on our research, here's a brief list of Windows 11-ready Samsung machines: