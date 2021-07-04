Windows 11-ready laptops: Here's our full list, from Acer to Samsung

Windows 11 has been unveiled, and in the weeks since its reveal the most common question on everyone's lips has been a simple one: will my PC be able to run it?
Answering it can be tricky, because Microsoft has set some strict Windows 11 system requirements in the name of improved security. Most notably, Windows 11 requires your PC to have a pretty modern CPU and a 2.0 Trusted Platform Module or TPM, which means most older PCs are out of luck.
CPU: 1 GHz or faster dual-core or higher 64-bit processor or System on a Chip
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Storage: 64 GB
TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0
Graphics card: DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x
Display: A greater than 9-inch display of 720p or higher
Of course, Windows 11 isn't due for a full public launch until the fall of 2021 (though your free Windows 11 upgrade will have to wait until 2022) and Microsoft has pledged to support Windows 10 through at least 2025, so you have plenty of time yet to evaluate whether you need to upgrade your PC to run the next generation of Windows.
The most straightforward way to check is to head over to Microsoft's Windows 11 page and (if it's available) download the PC Health Check app, which will check and see if your PC meets the Windows 11 system requirements. Unfortunately, Microsoft temporarily took down the Health Check app in late June in response to feedback that it was causing confusion, but it is expected to come back online before the fall.
If you're looking to upgrade to a new Windows 11-ready laptop, it can be intimidating to try and read through all the different options to see if what you want can run Microsoft's latest operating system. To make things easier for you, we've gone ahead and assembled our own master list of which laptops have the chops to run Windows 11. While they may ship with Windows 10 installed, all of these laptops should be able to upgrade to Windows 11 with no issues.
Of course, this is just a cheat sheet running down the most notable Windows 11-ready laptops currently on sale from each manufacturer. We expect more laptops bearing Windows 11-ready badges to be announced in the months ahead, and there are many more laptops out there which aren't on this list that will probably still run Windows 11.
To be absolutely sure, check whatever laptop(s) you're considering against Microsoft's Windows 11 system requirements page before you buy!
Windows 11-ready laptops: Acer
Acer has published its own Windows 11 page that aims to help customers get ready for the next big thing in Windows. Here's a list of the top Acer laptops that will be capable of installing Windows 11:
- Acer Nitro 5
- Acer Spin 1
- Acer Spin 3
- Acer Spin 5
- Acer Swift 3 (don't miss our full Acer Swift 3 review)
- Acer Swift 3X
- Acer Swift 5
- Acer Predator Helios 300
- Acer Predator Helios 700
- Acer Predator Triton 300
- Acer Predator Triton 500
Windows 11-ready laptops: Asus
Asus is one of the few laptop manufacturers who have gone so far as to publish a complete list of its Windows-11 ready PCs. Here's an abbreviated version:
- Asus ProArt Studiobook One
- Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro X
- Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 15
- Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 17
- Asus ROG Flow X13
- Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15
- Asus Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17
- Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (see our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
- Asus ROG Zephyrus S17
- Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED
- Asus Zenbook Pro Duo
- Asus Zenbook Pro 14
- Asus Zenbook Pro 15
- Asus Zenbook 3 Deluxe
- Asus Zenbook S
- Asus Zenbook S13
- Asus Zenbook Flip S (here's our Asus ZenBook Flip S review)
- Asus Zenbook Flip 13
- Asus Zenbook Flip 14
- Asus Zenbook Flip 15 and Flip 15 OLED
- Asus Zenbook UX310
- Asus Zenbook UX311
- Asus Zenbook 13 and Zenbook 13 OLED
- Asus Zenbook UX410
- Zenbook 14 and Zenbook 14 Ultralight
- Zenbook Duo
- Zenbook Duo 14 (don't miss our Asus ZenBook Duo 14 review)
- Asus Zenbook 15
- Asus Vivobook Pro 15
- Asus Vivobook S13
- Asus Vivobook S14
- Asus Vivobook S15
- Asus Vivobook Flip 12
- Asus Vivobook Flip 14
- Asus Vivobook Flip 15
- Asus Vivobook 14
- Asus Vivobook 15
- Asus Vivobook 17
Windows 11-ready laptops: Dell
Dell has launched a Windows 11 page that offers some tips on upgrading and answers some frequently asked questions about moving from Windows 10 to 11. The company hasn't (yet) published a full list of which of its PCs will be Windows 11-ready, but it has begun putting "Free upgrade to Windows 11" on the product pages of Windows 11-ready laptops.
The company expects to begin selling PCs with Windows 11 pre-installed late in 2021; for now, here's a list of the top Dell laptops on sale now that are Windows 11-ready.
- Alienware Area-51m R2
- Alienware m15 R4 (here's our Alienware m15 R4 review)
- Alienware m15 R5
- Alienware m15 R6
- Alienware m17 R3 (our Alienware m17 R3 review, for reference)
- Alienware m17 R4
- Alienware x15
- Alienware x17
- Dell Inspiron 14
- Dell Inspiron 15
- Dell Inspiron 16
- Dell Inspiron 17
- Dell G7 15
- Dell G15
- Dell XPS 13 (a perennial favorite here; don't miss our Dell XPS 13 OLED review)
- Dell XPS 15 (read our Dell XPS 15 review)
- Dell XPS 17 (which earned some solid praise in our Dell XPS 17 review)
Windows 11-ready laptops: HP
HP has its own Windows 11 page that offers some concise rundowns of which HP laptops you can expect to be Windows 11-ready, and when. Short answer: any laptop which meets the Windows 11 requirements and is currently running the latest version of Windows 10 should have no trouble upgrading when the time comes. Here's a list of the top HP laptops which will be Windows 11-ready:
- HP Elite Dragonfly (here's our HP Elite Dragonfly review)
- HP EliteBook
- HP EliteBook x360
- HP Elite Folio
- HP Envy 14
- HP Envy 15
- Envy x360
- HP Spectre Folio
- HP Spectre x360 14 (don't miss our HP Spectre x360 14 review)
- HP Omen
- HP Pavilion
- HP Pavilion x360
- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop
- HP ProBook
- HP ProBook x360
- HP Victus
Windows 11-ready laptops: Lenovo
Lenovo has its own Windows 11 Launch FAQ which runs down what Windows 11 is, how to upgrade, and which laptops will be Windows 11-ready. It's roughly the same as what other manufacturers have posted, down to the caveat that the only way to be sure a laptop is Windows 11-ready is to check its specs against Microsoft's minimum requirements.
We did just that for Lenovo's laptop lineup, and here's our list of which products should have no trouble running Windows 11:
- Lenovo IdeaPad
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex
- Lenovo Legion
- Lenovo ThinkBook
- Lenovo ThinkPad
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano (see our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga (see our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
- Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga
- Lenovo Yoga
Windows 11-ready laptops: Razer
Razer hasn't published a full list of Windows 11-ready laptops yet, but given that the company exclusively puts out high-powered notebooks built for gaming, you can be pretty confident that any Razer laptop you buy this year will handle the next generation of Windows with aplomb. Here's our rundown of which Razer laptops are Windows 11-ready:
- Razer Blade (don't miss our Razer Blade 15 Advanced review)
- Razer Blade Pro
- Razer Blade Stealth
- Razer Book
Windows 11-ready laptops: Samsung
We haven't seen a formal list of Windows 11-ready laptops out of Samsung yet, but based on specs it's safe to say most of the company's recent Galaxy Books will have no trouble running the next version of Windows. Based on our research, here's a brief list of Windows 11-ready Samsung machines:
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex (don't miss our Samsung Galaxy Book Flex review)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion
- Samsung Galaxy Book S
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 (see our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review)
