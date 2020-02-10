Whoa! Amazon just slashed the MacBook Air to $899

If there were ever a time to buy a new Apple computer, now is as good as it gets. We're a few days away from President's Day sales and Amazon is secretly slashing the price of every Apple computer it has in stock. It's an especially good deal because many of Apple's entry-level computers are on sale.

For instance, you can get the Apple MacBook Air (128GB) on sale for $899. That's $200 off and one of the best prices we've seen for the current-gen MacBook Air. (It briefly hit $849 over the holidays). The MacBook Air isn't the only Apple computer on sale. Here are some other devices you can currently get:

Apple MacBook Air (128GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users. It offers ample power for everything from work to streaming. Amazon has it on sale for $899, which is $200 off and just $50 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Need more than just 128GB of storage? The 256GB MacBook Air is on sale for $1,099. Now $200 off, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration, which packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Apple 21.5" iMac: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The previous-gen iMac still packs plenty of processing power. It features a 1080p display, 7th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It's $99 off and the cheapest iMac you can buy right now. View Deal