Where to buy Xbox Series X — stock arriving tonight

Where to buy Xbox Series X is one of the biggest questions this holiday season. And that will be the case for a while, as both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S remain hard to get in the U.S and around the world.

The good news is that stocks are getting replenished in time for Black Friday deals to kick off. You can snag an Xbox Series X today at Walmart at 9 pm ET. You can also buy the Xbox Series S from Walmart at the same time.

But it also pays to check all the major retailers, and we have quick links to help you check Xbox restocks. We're expecting retailers to get more stock in as Black Friday and December quickly approach, but expect stock to be pretty low and demand still very high going into 2021.

There's a good reason Microsoft's new consoles are flying off shelves. In our Xbox Series X review, we gave the new system major props for its blistering performance, zippy load times and comprehensive backwards compatibility every generation of Xbox. And as we noted in our Xbox Series S review, the cheaper next-gen Xbox still delivers many of the same great features for those with 1080p TVs.

We're here to make it easier to find the new Xbox consoles. We check all of the major retailers for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock daily. See the latest Xbox Series X stock updates and tips for getting your Xbox Series X below.

November 25: Walmart will be selling the Xbox Series X online-only. According to the Xbox Series X page at Walmart, the retailer will make the Xbox Series X available tonight at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. We'd advise checking early and often.

November 27 (Black Friday): According to Best Buy's Black Friday ad, the retailer will be selling the Xbox Series X and Series S in "limited quantities" on November 27, so be ready to act quick. Note that Best Buy will typically put you in a queue before checking out, so you'll need to be patient.

GameStop will also be offering the Xbox Series X on Black Friday, but only for in-store purchase. GameStop stores open at 7 a.m. local time.

If you did manage to snag an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, many of the console's accessories are in stock. That includes the Xbox Series X's pricey 1TB Seagate storage expansion drive, and the slick new Xbox Wireless Controller, which also works on PC and Xbox One.

We've included handy links to every notable store page below, where you can sign up to be notified on the latest on Xbox Series X availability.

Where to buy Xbox Series X: Retailers

Xbox Series X at Amazon

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Amazon

Amazon is one of many retailers selling the Xbox Series X, though you'll want to act fast.View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Amazon

Amazon has a listing for the Xbox Series S, but it's been going in and out of stock since launch day.View Deal

Xbox Series X at Microsoft

Xbox Series X: $499 at Microsoft

You can get a Series X from Microsoft directly. As with other stores, we expect Microsoft's stock to go quickly, so we recommend bookmarking this page.View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 at Microsoft

The more affordable next-gen Xbox is also listed at Microsoft. This console is limited to 1440p output, but still promises fast loading, ray tracing and high frame rates. As with the Xbox Series X, you'll need to check the page to see when the console is back in stock.View Deal

Xbox Series X at Best Buy

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is one of many stores selling the Xbox Series X, though we expect it to go fast at the mega-retailer.View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 at Best Buy

The Xbox Series S is also listed at Best Buy for $299, or as low as $25 per month with financing options. Like the Xbox Series X, it goes in and out of stock at this retailer.

View Deal

Xbox Series X at GameStop

Xbox Series X: $499 @ GameStop

The Xbox Series X and Series S are both listed at GameStop, with new inventory expected on Black Friday. The retailer also frequently offers its own bundles with games and accessories, so keep an eye out for those.View Deal

Xbox Series X at Target

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Target

Target is selling the Xbox Series X, as well as the Series S. But they're all sold out. View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 at Target

The Xbox Series S is available at Target for $299. Keep an eye on this store page.

View Deal

Xbox Series X at Walmart

Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart

The Xbox Series X is being sold at Walmart, but stock is already going fast. You can sign up for in-stock alerts if it's sold out. Walmart plans to make stock available on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 at Walmart

Xbox Series X buying tips and resources

Apart from refreshing retailer websites, there are other online channels where you can keep check to see when a unit might become available.

Twitter

On Twitter, we suggest following @Wario64 . The handle is known for updating users on the latest deals and restocks faster than anyone else on the platform.

Shopping forums

Slickdeals, the online deal repository, has a forum thread dedicated to ordering an Xbox Series X through Microsoft. The thread is constantly being updated, so jump to the last page and click refresh for the latest intel on when units will become available.

It’s also not a bad idea to make an account on Slickdeals and set a deal alert for “Xbox Series X.” You’ll get an email alert when a new thread is made about replenished stock. But we’ve found that sometimes Slickdeals doesn’t email users fast enough. So it might be better to type in “Xbox Series X” in the search bar and sort by new. Be willing to check in multiple times a day.

CheapAssGamer is a long running video game deals website that too has a forum thread dedicated to the Xbox Series X. As of writing, the thread is over 63 pages long, and users are discussing where to find units.

For example, user Titan X noted that computer manufacturer Lenovo will have Xbox Series X units in stock during Black Friday. Seriously, who would ever think of checking Lenovo.com for Xboxes?

Facebook and Reddit

Facebook too can be a good source of information. There are multiple Xbox Series X fan groups that keep users up to date on where the latest restocks are happening. Feel free to join a few of these groups.

And be sure to subscribe to the Xbox Series X subreddit . Sure, most of the page is dedicated to discussions and memes, but if a user notices a restock, they’ll let the community know. For example, this user found Xbox Series X units in stock at their local Walmart , with others too discussing similar finds. Oddly, it seems that some Walmart locations are holding on to units to sell on Black Friday.

Wholesale retailers

Another set of retailers to keep an eye on are subscription-based wholesalers like Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale Club. Because it requires a paid account to get access to these wholesalers, there are often fewer people jumping over each other to find a unit. If you don’t have a subscription to any of these retailers, ask a few friends or family members.

Unfortunately, wholesalers tend to bundle new consoles with either extra games or accessories. So you will be having to pay more than the standard $500.

If the units are out of stock online, it might be worth going to a physical location. You must bring your membership card, or go with someone who has a membership. And be sure to wear a face mask (over your nose) or retail associates will ask you to leave. If none are available in store, then at least you can walk out with a $5 rotisserie chicken.

If you’re wondering why everyone is going crazy over the Xbox Series X, well, it’s because it’s a very capable video game system that brings you into the next generation. We praised it for its performance and blistering load times in our Xbox Series X review . We were also impressed by Microsoft's cheaper console in our Xbox Series S review, though you'll have to live with trade-offs like 1080p gaming.