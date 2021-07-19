Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED —pre-orders live at Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch OLED preorders are officially live. This upgraded version of Nintendo’s console/handheld hybrid is set to release on October 8 and will cost $349. Various retailers begin taking Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders last week although most are currently sold out.

Even just buying a regular Nintendo Switch hasn’t always been the easiest task recently. We’d be very surprised if the Nintendo Switch OLED model doesn’t also join the growing list of tech items people want to buy but can't seem to find in stock anywhere.

The system's early October release date will surely make it one of the most sought-after holiday gifts this year, and with the global chip shortage still ongoing, stock of the Nintendo Switch OLED model may not meet demand.

Just like the regular Switch, the OLED model will be launching in two color schemes: White and Neon Red/Neon Blue. These models are functionally identical, however, so it really just comes down to your preference.

If you want to get yourself an upgraded Nintendo Switch at launch you’ll need to get your pre-order confirmed fast. That's where we can help, below you’ll find all the retailers that are currently taking Nintendo Switch OLED preorders.

If the console is already sold out, don't worry. We’ll be updating this article in the run-up to the console's October 8 release date, so make sure to keep checking back in case preorders open up again or a new retailer starts taking orders.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED (U.S.)

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon (check stock)

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Best Buy (check stock)

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Target (check stock)

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Nintendo (check stock)

Nintendo was the first retailer to have a listing for the Nintendo Switch OLED go live. Nintendo will be selling both the white and red/blue versions of the Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ B&H Photo Video (check stock)

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED (U.K.)

Nintendo Switch OLED: £309 @ Amazon

Amazon is now taking orders of the Nintendo Switch OLED in both white and red/blue colorways. Prime members can get free delivery in time for release day as well.

Nintendo Switch OLED: £309 @ Argos

Nintendo Switch OLED: from £309 @ Game

What is the Nintendo Switch OLED model

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The newest member of the Nintendo Switch family is a refreshed version of the base Nintendo Switch console. That means it offers all the same features as the regular Switch but with a set of much-needed upgrades.

The flagship feature is the new 7-inch OLED screen. This is a sizeable increase from the 6.2-inch LCD screen on the standard Nintendo Switch. The OLED screen will make upcoming exclusive games like Metroid Dread and Breath of the Wild 2 look even more incredible when played in handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model will also offer a wide adjustable stand, perfect for finding the ideal angle for play, an improved dock that boasts a wired LAN port (ideal for upcoming multiplayer shooter Splatoon 3), 64GB of internal storage (double the 32GB on the standard Switch) and enhanced audio features thanks to a redesigned set of inbuilt speakers.

It’s definitely an evolution of the Nintendo Switch, rather than the revolutionary Nintendo Switch Pro that some had hoped for, but if you’re a frequent Switch player or just looking to get a Nintendo system for the first time, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is the clear choice to go with.