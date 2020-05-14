Watch How to Get Away With Murder online: Series finale start time, channel

How to Get Away With Murder start time, channel The How to Get Away With Murder series finale airs tomorrow (Thursday, May 14) at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

For one last time, you can watch How to Get Away With Murder online since the ABC drama has its series finale tomorrow night.

The How to Get Away With Murder series finale wraps up six seasons of legal battles, betrayals, romantic liaisons and, of course, murders. The Shondaland series stars Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, a prominent criminal defense attorney and law professor at the fictional Middleton University. At the beginning of the show, Annalise hires five of her students to work as interns at her firm. They become embroiled in two related murders, Annalise's husband Sam and Sam's mistress. Flashbacks and flashforwards revealed the full story of what happened and why.

Subsequent HTGAWM seasons centered around other murders, crimes and conspiracies, all involving the Keating Five — Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King), Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee), Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry), Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza) and Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch). Aiding and abetting them at times are Annalise's employees, fixer Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie Winterbottom (Liza Weil), as well as police detective Nate Lahey (Billy Brown).

Their lives became more complicated, with Annalise fired from the school and later joining a top law firm Season 6 began with a flashforward of Annalise's funeral. Who killed her and how did they get away with it?

In the HTGAWM series finale episode, titled "Stay," Annalise discovers there's a surprise witness in the case against her. The remaining Keating students consider a new plan. Meanwhile, Frank and Bonnie's relationship is threatened by a lie between them. And Annalise's killer is finally revealed.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch How to Get Away With Murder series finale online. Plus, watch the promo below:

How to watch How to Get Away With Murder online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean Americans need to miss the HTGAWM series finale if they're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch How to Get Away With Murder series finale in the US

For American viewers, the How to Get Away With Murder series finale will air Thursday, May 14 at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The broadcast network is available if you have an antenna or cable subscription. You can also watch the finale on Hulu the next day.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch the HTGAWM finale live on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like Little Fires Everywhere and Normal People. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is better for those who want to record everything, as it's got an unlimited Cloud DVR. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

Hulu With Live TV : 60-plus channels and access to Hulu's library and originals for $54.99

60-plus channels and access to Hulu's library and originals for $54.99 YouTube TV: Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99

Hulu + Live TV streams more than 65 channels, including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC as well as top cable networks like ESPN, Bravo, CNN, FX, Syfy and TBS. And it includes regular Hulu, which comes with a vast library of movies and TV shows as well as award-winning originals like The Handmaid's Tale. Hulu's Live TV service is currently offering a 1-week free trial.View Deal

You can start a 2-week free trial to check out YouTube TV , which has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

How to watch the How to Get Away With Murder series finale in Canada

Good news, Canadians! You can watch the HTGAWM series finale at the same day and time as the US airing: Thursday, May 14 at 10 p.m. on CTV.

How to watch the How to Get Away With Murder series finale in the UK

There's good news and bad news for Brit fans of HTGAWM. Season 6 will air on Sky Witness — it just doesn't yet have a premiere date.

If you're an American abroad in the UK and don't want to miss the series finale episode, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch How to Get Away With Murder seasons 1-5 online

All previous five seasons of HTGAWM are available on Netflix, so all you can watch Annalise and the Keating Five's murderous exploits from the beginning.