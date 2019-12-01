Get free Disney Plus (and Galaxy Buds) with this Verizon Cyber Monday deal

Verizon's Cyber Monday 2019 deal is one I want for myself. And that's for two reasons: 1) I hate my current ISP (because the speeds are awful) and 2) You get two freebies you won't want to pass up.

Through Dec. 2 Verizon is offering Disney Plus free for one year when you sign up for any Fios plan. Plus, you can get either a free pair of Galaxy Buds or a $100 prepaid Visa card when you switch from your current provider.

This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals yet, especially if you're looking to switch providers.

Verizon Fios deal: Free Disney Plus for 1 year and free Galaxy buds or $100 Visa card

Switch to Verizon Fios, and you'll get Disney Plus free for one year and either a pair of free Samsung Galaxy Buds or a $100 prepaid Visa card. Offer is valid through Cyber Monday. View Deal

The starting plan for Verizon Fios starts at $39 per month for 200/200 Mbps internet. But if you sign up for a gigabit connection with much faster speeds, you can get an additional $100 Visa prepaid card from Verizon.

Getting Disney Plus for a year is a great Verizon Cyber Monday deal because you get the hottest streaming service and access to all the Star Wars, Marvel and Disney content you want to binge. This includes the acclaimed new Star Wars show The Mandalorian.

In our Galaxy Buds review, we gave the wireless earbuds 4.5 out of 5 stars. We like their sleek and comfortable design, long battery life and strong audio performance. The companion app is also intuitive. The Galaxy Buds are on sale right now for $99 on Amazon but they normally retail for $129.

