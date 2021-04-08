Upcoming Spider-Man movies heading to Netflix as Sony enters new streaming deal

Netflix will be the only service that streams some of the next Spider-Man movies (just not Spider-Man: No Way Home). A new deal brokered between Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment gives the big red streaming machine a five-year window where it will have exclusive rights to many a Spider-film.

The New York Times broke the news, and noted the set of movies will include the upcoming Spider-Man tie-in Morbius (starring Jared Leto). There's also the adaptation of the Uncharted movie video game, starring Spider-Man lead Tom Holland (how many secret identities does this kid have?).

For those confused at home — yes, the MCU-connected Spider-Man movies are still Sony’s property, even though they're connected to the Disney-owned Marvel movies. And it looks like there’s no plan for them to end up on Disney Plus (though it would make it easier to watch all the Marvel movies in order).

What does this mean for Sony's existing Spider-Man movies? It's unclear if they will get blipped away from Starz, which had the contract before Netflix.

That said, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse still doesn't have a streaming service to call home, which is practically a crime when you consider how it's one of the best comic book movies ever.

The details of Sony and Netflix's contract

Starting with films released in 2022 (hence why No Way Home, nor Venom: Let There Be Carnage, are not included), Sony movies will head to Netflix after their runs on live theaters and premium video-on-demand services. This deal runs out in 2027.

Sony will also create two to three movies a year for its new partner. This follows a year where Sony didn't have an exclusive partner for streaming, instead selling films to select services ala carte: Apple TV Plus got Greyhound starring Tom Hanks and Netflix is going to have the upcoming animated film The Mitchells vs The Machines (which is from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the team behind the aforementioned Spider-Verse).

Since this is only related to films in 2022, Sony emphasized that this won't change its plans for theatrical runs.

In a statement, Netflix head of global films Scott Stuber said "This not only allows us to bring Sony’s impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new I.P. to Netflix in the U.S., but it also establishes a new source of first-run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide."