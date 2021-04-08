Gal Gadot issues statement on Joss Whedon’s alleged abusive behavior on Justice League

Gal Gadot has made an official statement about her experience with Joss Whedon during his reshoots of 2017's Justice League, following reports that director clashed with the Wonder Woman star.

The recent release of the Justice League Snyder Cut, from original director Zack Snyder, has reignited discussion about Whedon's behavior during the reshoots. It first became a hot topic last summer, when Ray Fisher (who played Cyborg) tweeted that Whedon's "on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."

A new investigative article in The Hollywood Reporter examines what went on between Whedon and cast members, including Gadot. Sources said that Whedon threatened to harm Gadot's career, pushed her to record lines she had concerns about and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

An on-set source told THR, "Joss was bragging that he's had it out with Gal. He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie." The star and Jenkins reportedly took their issues straight to the top, then-Warners chairman Kevin Tsujihara.

In an official comment (in the THR article), Gadot said, "I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner."

The THR report goes into much more detail about Fisher's allegations of racist behavior against Whedon and a subsequent cover-up by the studio. The actor continues to be critical of how Warner Bros conducted their internal investigation into the matter. WarnerMedia previously announced that "remedial action" was taken as a result, but declined to be more specific, citing privacy concerns.

When Whedon's version of Justice League came out in theaters, it was a critical bomb and a commercial disappointment. The fan movement to #ReleasetheSnyderCut began growing online, and was even joined by several of the film's stars — including Gadot herself.

It eventually succeeded, with HBO Max commissioning Snyder to carry out his original vision. The four-hour Snyder Cut premiered on March 18.