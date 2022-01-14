Umbrella Academy season 3 art teases incoming heartbreak

Fans excited for Umbrella Academy season 3 have long expected some drama — the story of the Hargreeves siblings isn't all "happy happy, joy joy." But a new piece of art posted online is basically a wink and a nod to fans to make sure they watch the new season with the expectation for a good cry.

And it's not like fans haven't had enough reason to be emotional: Umbrella Academy, one of the best Netflix shows, was last seen on July 31, 2020 (which feels like a lifetime ago).

But, onto the art: Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman posted a drawing of Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman) with long rivers of tears running down both of her cheeks. Check it out for yourself below:

Drawn by Nimit Malavia (whose work appeared in the comic book series Fables), the image is presented completely out of context, which is itself its own little warning. Said warning is heard loud and clear in the comments section, which has racked up over 300 replies ranging from @fany_xd0's "WAIT NOT- ALLISON NO!," with two crying emojis, and @2swaaggy4uu's "JUST GIVE US THE THIRD SEASON PLEASE LEAVE HER ALONE."

User @tua_updates, speculates that this could be connected to Allison's history with her own daughter, writing "this reminds me of the comic scene when [sic] allison tries to give [sic] claire the doll house…," and a few replies agree.

Umbrella Academy season 3 expectations

One of the most anticipated Netflix shows of 2022, Umbrella Academy season 3 is due sometime in 2022. Looking at previous release schedules, we've pondered that it could come back in or around April, months before Netflix drops its other highly awaited series of the year: Stranger Things season 4.

Little has been revealed about the new season. Netflix has been sly with details, only handing out episode titles, though Blackman noted that episode 308, "Wedding at the End of the World" is going to be a huge episode, and has some thinking it could tie back to the series premiere, "We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals."

Then, at the start of the year, the official UA twitter account posted a series of mysterious key art posters. These characters appear to be somewhat similar to the Hargreeves, but from a different universe. Are we getting variants and multiverse theory too?