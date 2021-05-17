Twitter Blue reportedly coming for $2.99 per month — here’s what it is

Twitter appears to be working on a paid subscription service. That’s according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who tweeted her discovery of a possible new subscription Twitter model — and its name.

According to Wong, it’ll be called Twitter Blue and cost $2.99 per month. There's not a great deal of info on what subscribers might get for their money at this stage, but bookmark collections and an Undo Tweets option have been suggested, amongst other features.

Twitter could also be working on a tiered subscription model, added Wong. She speculated that these "stacked tiers" may free up other paid features, providing subscribers with a tidier, more premium-looking experience.

Twitter hasn't confirmed the findings, but the microblogging service typically declines to verify any of Wong’s discoveries pertaining to its new features before they arrive.

Wong’s findings follow several new product announcements from the platform, which recently improved its photo cropping algorithm to stop photos cutting off in users’ feeds, updated its warning system for offensive tweets and introduced Tip Jar to let users support others' content beyond follows and retweets.

Earlier this month, Twitter acquired Scroll, the paid service that eliminates ads from websites that are signed up to its services. Last year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also spoke to Insider to confirm the platform's involvement in the “very, very early phases” of prepping a subscription model.

Between this latest news, the slew of recent updates and previous comments by Twitter's head honcho, it would appear that Twitter Blue is indeed on its way. However, there’s still no concrete confirmation on when a tiered subscription version of Twitter could launch, or who would be eligible to subscribe.

