Totally Rated: Dead Space trailer, Far Cry 6 hands on and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 verdict

Totally Rated is a weekly show bringing you reviews and opinions of what's hot and what's not in the tech and gaming world.

And this week's show takes a solid look at two hot games, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to see if it’s worth your hard-earned cash. In our own Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, we were (mostly) impressed by the compact foldable phone.

From our sibling site TechRadar, mobile editor David Lumb was also a fan of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, awarding it 4 out of 5 stars. “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the best clamshell foldable you can buy. It’s got specs and a price point comparable with flagship phones, but its relatively small battery holds it back,” Lumb surmized.

“Wary consumers may want to wait to see what innovations come in the next iteration – but if you want a phone that folds up to fit easier into bags and pockets, and still competes with similar performance to other flagship phones, the Z Flip 3 is a good option to buy today.”

Love it or hate it, it seems like the foldable phone future has well and truly arrived. But is this more affordable entry price point for a Samsung foldable enough to catch your eye, or do you feel the technology is not quite there yet? Sound off in the comments below.

Dead Space Remake looks a-peeling

(Image credit: Motive Studio)

On to gaming, GamesRadar guides coordinator Leon Hurley got to go hands-on with Far Cry 6. The game features elements of its predecessors, like the checkpoints in Far Cry 2 and the alarms and bases you can disable with stealth, similar to Far Cry 3, giving frequent nods to earlier installments in the series.

“It feels like they ‘pick-and-mix’ the whole series, and kind of assembled it into its greatest hits- just changing the setting up gives it a refresh and the game feels a lot more modern,” said Hurley.

Far Cry 6 launches on October 7 and if you want to see Totally Rated’s full thoughts on the game be sure to subscribe and hit that notification bell so you don’t miss out.

As for gaming news ,there are new details on the Dead Space Remake via a live stream this week from Motive Studio, the developer behind the next-gen remaster.

One major difference we’ll be seeing in this remake of the 2008 survival horror game is that our protagonist, Isaac, will speak. Originally Isaac didn't find his voice until Dead Space 2, but this time around, the role of the player character will be reprised by Gunner Wright, who played Isaac in the games he was able to speak in.

We also saw some pre-alpha gameplay showcasing improvements to the dismemberment mechanics and a new peeling mechanic- with Necromoph flesh now designed to peel away from the bone as you blast with less surgical weapons. The new mechanics will be giving us even more detail and realism in the blood and guts that helped the original game become so popular in its genre.

The power of next-gen console graphics will allow for more gore than ever; the USG Ishimura is going to need a serious wipe down when Isaac is done.

And finally this week we got one step closer to a GTA 6 release date… kind of.

A recent episode of Schlag den Star, a German game show, was interrupted by a man who asked the hilariously perplexed hosts when he’ll get to play Rockstar’s new game.

A clip of the interruption was posted to the GTA 6 subreddit, where members set to translating the scene where an emboldened GTA fan encouraged the show's moderator, to shout "where is GTA 6?" into the camera. The moderator simply responded that he had not even finished GTA 5 yet.

The stage stormer was swiftly led away by security. And then the host oddly suggested he'd been paid off by Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive; how bizarre. Right now, there's no official word on the release of GTA 6. However, some recent reports suggest that Rockstar might be targeting dates as late as 2025.

For the sake of avid fans (including us!), hopefully we’ll hear more about the game before then. In the meantime, stay tuned as new episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every week.