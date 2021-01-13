To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer, release date, cast and more news

First love is put to the test, again, in To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Netflix just dropped a trailer for the final movie in the teen romantic comedy trilogy, which finds sweethearts Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) on the precipice of adulthood.

To All the Boys 3 is loosely based on Jenny Han's book Always and Forever, Lara Jean. Like the novel, the movie follows Lara Jean and Peter in their last year of high school, as they prepare for the big step of leaving for college. Moving into the next phase of their lives provokes serious contemplation about their futures and their relationship.

But before they embark on that next phase, Lara Jean and Peter get to experience all the milestones of senior year, like prom and graduation. And Lara Jean goes on a trip to Korea to bond with her sisters and learn more about her heritage.

The first film, 2018's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, was a major hit for Netflix and helped revive the teen rom-com genre (along with The Kissing Booth). The streamer quickly ordered the sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which premiered last February. Now comes the third movie, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Here's everything we know about To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Netflix is releasing To All the Boys: Always and Forever on Friday, Feb. 12.

The movie started filming just two months after P.S. I Love You wrapped. The end of the trilogy was bittersweet for star Lana Condor, who told USA Today, "It's really kind of a surreal moment. I get emotional. I'm really worried because I am not fully (prepared). My heart hurts to know that it's ending, but also I'm really excited.”

To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer

Netflix dropped the official full-length To All the Boys 3 trailer on Jan. 13. Set to a cover of Donna Lewis' "I Love You Always Forever," the trailer starts with Lara Jean calling Peter while she's on a trip to Korea. When she returns, Peter gets down on one knee ... to ask her to prom. Relax, it's a prom-posal — they're still in high school!

The rest of the trailer teases the big conflict of the movie: where Lara Jean will go to college. The plan is to attend Stanford with Peter, but what happens if she doesn't get in? And Lara Jean's interest in college in New York doesn't bode well for their relationship.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever cast

The cast of To All the Boys: Always and Forever is led by Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey and Noah Centineo as her boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky. Both characters are high school seniors.

Here's the rest of the To All the Boys 3 cast:

Anna Cathcart as Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey, Lara Jean's younger sister

Janel Parrish as Margot Song Covey, Lara Jean's older sister

John Corbett as Dr. Daniel "Dan" Covey, Lara Jean's father

Madeleine Arthur as Chris, Lara Jean's best friend

Ross Butler as Trevor Pike, Peter's friend and Chris' boyfriend

Sarayu Blue as Trina Rothschild, a neighbor and Dr. Covey's love interest

Julie Tao as Haven, the Coveys' Korean cousin

To All the Boys: Always and Forever story and book differences

Spoilers for the book Always and Forever, Lara Jean ahead!

The movie adaptations have differed quite a bit from Jenny Han's To All the Boys books. The changes start with locations, since the Coveys live in Portland in the movies but in Virginia in the books.

So, for To All the Boys 3, the movie makes Peter's college choice Stanford (vs. the University of Virginia in the book). Just like in the book, though, Lara Jean doesn't get into the same school, setting up a relationship crisis.

In the book, Lara Jean ultimately decides to attend the University of North Carolina, whereas the movie trailer hints that she may go to college in New York City (a much further distance).

The book concludes with Lara Jean and Peter deciding to stay together, despite the distance. Will the movie end the same way? We have a feeling there will be a happily ever after.