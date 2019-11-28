The $99 Samsung Chromebook 3 deal is here for Black Friday — but it will go fast

One of the best Chromebooks over the past few years is back to its lowest price ever in one of the most exciting early Black Friday deals. Right now Walmart has the Samsung Chromebook 3 for just $99, which is $60 less than its usual $159 price.

For $99, you get all the basics you need for working and playing in the cloud, including a 11.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. This is easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you'll see in 2019.

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $159 now $99 @ Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals you'll find at just $99. It offers a comfortable keyboard, fairly bright display and long battery life in a lightweight design.View Deal

The Samsung Chromebook 3's 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 display isn't the biggest, but this panel is brighter than what you'll find on competing Chromebooks. We also like the lightweight 2.5-pound design and sturdy build quality.

This Chromebook has you covered in the ports department with a full-size USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port and microSD card slot.

Typing on the Chromebook is comfortable despite the small footprint, and the layout is water-resistant, which is good news for parents.

With its efficient Intel Celeron processor, you're not going to get blazing performance, but you should expect great endurance. The Chromebook 3 lasts nearly 10 hours on a charge.

Samsung has rolled out a newer Chromebook 4 for $249 with a sleeker design and faster Wi-Fi, but if you don't have demanding needs the $99 Chromebook 3 is a steal.

