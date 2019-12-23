These AirPods alternatives are cheap at just $49 and ship by Christmas

Anker manufacturers some of the best AirPods alternatives you can get. If you're looking for an affordable pair of wireless earbuds for 2020 that can still ship in time for Christmas, we've got an excellent deal for you.

Currently, Amazon has the Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds on sale for $49.99. (Click the $10 coupon underneath the price to see this deal). Normally priced at $59.99, that's $10 off and one of the best headphone deals we've seen this holiday season. Better yet, they ship in time for Christmas. (Sign into your Prime account to see this option).

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Wireless Earbuds: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

These wireless earbuds are among the best AirPods alternatives you can get. They offer great sound, crystal clear calls, 7 hours of battery life per charge, and best off all, water resistance. For a limited time, they're $10 off at Amazon and ship in time for Xmas. View Deal

The Anker Soundcore Life P2s feature four noise-reducing microphones along with graphene drivers.

Though we didn't review these buds, we're generally fans of Anker products and headphones. The Soundcore Life P2s deliver up to 7 hours of battery life per charge and include a charging case to give you an extra 40 hours of battery life. What's more, Soundcore Life P2s are water resistant, so you can use them for working out.