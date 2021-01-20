The Vertex conference is back this February

Vertex 2021 combines the authority of the world’s leading professional design brands: CreativeBloq.com (a sister site to Tom's Guide), 3D World and ImagineFX, with industry expertise across the world of CG.

From video games, VFX and VR to concept art, real-time creation and everything in between, at Vertex 2021 you can learn from the world’s best creative studios, and improve your creative skills with advice and inspiration from leading industry artists.

Not surprisingly, Vertex is going virtual for its 2021 edition, but it will still have all the incredible speakers, portfolio reviews and Ask An Artist sessions that have featured in previous years. What’s more, you'll be able to enjoy them from the comfort of your own home with on-demand access to all the sessions available for 30 days.

The incredible lineup of speakers already boasts the likes of legendary animated film director Aaron Blaise (Brother Bear, Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin), Blay Studio founder JM Blay (Netflix, Nikon, Adobe), character designer Lois Van Baarle (LEGO, Guerrilla Games, Amazon). Many more incredible speakers to be revealed in the coming weeks.