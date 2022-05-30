The Boys season 3 release date and time — when you can watch

Circle The Boys season 3's release date on your calendar, because one of the best Prime Video shows is coming back. And they've brought a new Supe, too: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

The Boys season 3 start time, schedule The Boys season 3 debuts Friday, (June 3) on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab).

All eight episodes will debut together on Prime Video.

The twist for The Boys season 3 is that everyone's starting off in unfamiliar situations. Homelander is subject to all of the scrutiny in the world, after the whole "I was dating a Nazi" thing with Starlight. But his forced smile and repeated phrase to the press: "out of crisis comes change" makes us wonder how exactly he will change. We're betting on a most twisted and evil Homelander, but ... how?

Meanwhile Hughie's actually got Butcher reporting to him as he works for the government and its most-powerful secret Supe: congresswoman Victoria Neuman. Butcher will get his hands on some V, though, and it will give him a chance to see how he can stand by his beliefs that powers are wrong.

Meanwhile, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) lurks in the background, and word has it this season will be as controversial as ever. We've heard that season 3 will be three times as bloody as before, and the Herogasm (you read that right) arc is coming this season. And it's not the craziest part.

Just what might that material entail? Fans are eager to find out and see what happens to Homelander (Antony Starr), Billy the Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and others.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Boys season 3 online:

How to watch The Boys season 3 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Boys season 3 this Friday (June 3) on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab).

The first two episodes debut together, and then the final six follow with one per Friday.

How to watch The Boys season 3 anywhere on Earth

The Boys season 3 episode schedule

The Boys season 3 episode 1: June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 2: June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 3: June 10

The Boys season 3 episode 4: June 17

The Boys season 3 episode 5: June 24

The Boys season 3 episode 6: July 1

The Boys season 3 episode 7: July 8

The Boys season 3 episode 8: July 15

The Boys season 3 trailers

Our first official look at The Boys season 3 came with the above red band teaser, which seemingly has it all — including giant lasers shooting out of Billy Butcher's eyes. There's also a supes boy band, a patriotic sex toy and a tease of Soldier Boy (more on him below.

The Boys season 3 cast

From the on-set photos above, we can deduce that Urban, Quaid and Moriarty will be back along with main cast members like Antony Starr as John/Homelander, Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin/A-Train, Tomer Capon as Serge/Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro/The Female and more.

Gaston Villanueva, it's also been revealed, is going to portray the supe known as Supersonic. He formerly dated Starlight, and went by the name Drummer Boy.

There will also be at least two new face when season 3 of The Boys premieres. The latest addition to the cast is Katia Winter (Dexter) as Little Nina (opens in new tab), who has worked with Vought and used a version of Compound V to make new supes. Jensen Ackles of Supernatural fame is also set to appear in the series as Soldier Boy. This character has been referred to on the show in the past and has been described as "the original Superhero.”

The Boys season 3: Jensen Ackles photos

Now that new cast member Jensen Ackles is on set, we're seeing a lot more of him — including in full gear. We got our first look at Soldier Boy in costume from Amazon itself, check it out:

(Image credit: Amazon via Twitter)

And what is The Boys if not a little antagonistic? It looks like Jensen Ackles is fitting in just perfectly on the set, as we see in this photo that Karl Urban posted to Instagram, of the two of them and Jack Quaid flipping the bird. Urban also notes that they're halfway through filming the season.

A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The latest photo from the set of The Boys season 3 shows that new addition Jensen Ackles has had a bit of a shave. Is this his new look as Soldier Boy? Only time will tell.

(Image credit: Eric Kripke via Twitter)

(Image credit: Instagram/@JensenAckles via CinemaBlend)

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is arguably the biggest addition to The Boys season 3 cast, and he started filming for the season on the week of April 19. The above photo he shared (which we assume is tied to his character) teases that Soldier Boy may need a haircut.

The Soldier Boy character, as we learned from Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) in season 2, was one of the soldiers who was (apparently) a recipient of Compound V during World War II. But unlike Stormfront, Soldier Boy was fighting on the Allied side, as Frederick Vought had already switched sides.

Soldier Boy, it seems, would be a big riff on Captain America. Or at least that's how he was portrayed in the comic books. There, he led a group named Payback, the team that pre-dates The Seven. His group included Crimson Countess, Eagle the Archer, Tek Knight, Swatto and ... Stormfront.

In an interview with Collider (opens in new tab), The Boys' Laz Alonso (who plays Mother's Milk) noted that the addition of Soldier Boy enables The Boys to make "all of the other ensemble Supes darker as well."

Ackles, fresh off of a 15-year stint leading Supernatural, jumped at the role, according to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke (opens in new tab). Specifically, "He texted me back in three minutes and said, 'I definitely want to do this!'" And Ackles was signed on in the next week.

The Boys season 3 set photos

The latest set photo from The Boys season 3 teases a reality show dubbed "American Hero," at play. The site Insauga (opens in new tab) shared a photo of a $50 million mansion in Mississauga, Ontario, with a billboard that says American Hero at the top.

(Image credit: Insauga)

Another leak (opens in new tab) shows that the "Dawn of The Seven" movie is finally hitting theaters.

(Image credit: Anita Windisman / Twitter)

Antony Starr (opens in new tab) has reported for duty and put on the Homelander boots, as evidenced by this tweet:

(Image credit: Antony Starr / Twitter)

Eric Kripke (opens in new tab) posted the first photo from the set of The Boys season 3. It's not very revealing, though it is a bit titillating. The photo depicts a gold statue of Homelander and focuses on his, uh, package.

(Image credit: Eric Kripke / Twitter)

The Boys season 3 plot

Last fall's finale of The Boys ended with some stunning revelations about Stormfront (Aya Cash). She turned out to be a Nazi and the wife of Vought's founder.

Season 3 will continue to explore the origins of Vought as well as the Seven. As we noted above, Jensen Ackles has been cast as Soldier Boy. He was part of an original teamed called Payback, whose members included Stormfront, Eagle the Archer, Tek Knight and Chrimson Countess.

"One of the reasons that we're getting into Soldier Boy [in season 3] and that team, Payback, is we're interested in exploring a little bit of how we got here," Kripke told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "Through the history of the supes, we can tell a little bit about the history of America and how we ended up in the current fraught position that we're in. Soldier Boy gives us an opportunity to do that."

That "fraught position" is one where white supremacy and violence still exist and people continue to try to fight back — and it's become even more fraught since Kripke discussed it in October.

"Certain politicians like to pitch this somehow idyllic ‘good old days’ where everything was perfect and calm. That is complete and utter bulls---," Kripke said. "It was never that way. So, by exploring the history of Vought in the history of America, we get to make some of those points. There was never an America when they say ‘Make America Great Again.’ It was always a struggle. That's the point. It's a struggle to make things better."

One the most talked about rumored scenes in The Boys season 3 will be Herogasm, which was basically a sexual retreat for superheroes, the biggest super-powered orgy ever. Kripke told EW (opens in new tab) that "the dailies are bananas. I've been around the block a few times. I'm a seasoned producer. Every single day on those dailies, my jaw was on the floor. I just could not believe how insane those dailies were. It's just crazy. I can tell you that for anybody who is a fan of the comic and is expecting to see Herogasm, we are delivering it. That is happening." That said, Kripke also said a "crazier thing," is in episode 1.

One thing we can definitely expect from The Boys season 3? There will be blood.

Laz Alonso, who plays Mother's Milk, told Collider (opens in new tab) that this may be the most violent season yet — and that's really saying something.

"I was talking to the head makeup artist and she's in charge of ordering the blood — that's one of her many jobs," he explained. "She told me that all of Season 2... When you talk about bulk, I don't think they used over a gallon of blood in Season 2, believe it or not. Season 3, we're already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it's going."