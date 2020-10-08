The best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in 2020

Amazon Prime Day deals are fast approaching, and those looking to snag a new Nintendo Switch or beef up their game library should take notice. While we rarely see the wildly popular Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite go on sale, we're expecting to see some enticing bundles and big savings on the best Nintendo Switch games once the sale event kicks off on October 13.

The Nintendo Switch has been selling out left and right all year, largely due to folks looking to escape from lockdown boredom with hot new games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As such, we expect the Switch and Switch games to be some of the hottest items of Prime Day week.

Here are the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals we've seen so far, as well as some shopping tips and predictions for the big sales event.

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: What to expect

The Nintendo Switch rarely gets discounted, even during major sales events such as Prime Day and Black Friday. However, we've seen lots of compelling bundles pop up during previous Prime Days that essentially allow you to get extra storage, accessories or eShop credit for free during the big event.

Nintendo has previously offered the $299 Nintendo Switch with a free $20 eShop card and a 64GB microSD card during previous sales events, and we expect the company to offer something similar this year. While you'll still be paying full price for the Switch, these bundles get you around $60 in extra stuff. That eShop credit is great for picking up the many excellent indie games on the Switch store, and you'll definitely want the extra storage for digital titles.

Also keep an eye on Walmart, as the retailer typically counters Amazon with a variety of great Switch bundles. Last year, we saw the store offer a great $329 "build-your-own bundle" that got you the Switch, your choice of a top Switch game, and either a portable battery pack or a carrying case.

Finally, Prime Day is a great time to snag some of the best Nintendo Switch games for cheap. Nintendo games rarely go on sale, but this is your chance to get titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey for around $15 off. And third-party games usually go for even bigger discounts.

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals so far

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing edition: $299 @ Amazon

Nintendo has stock of the highly sought-after Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition, which features a special dock and Joy-Cons inspired by the hit game. We're expecting this one to sell fast over the holidays.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a stunning open-world take on the Zelda franchise, and largely considered to be the best Switch game of all time. It's rarely on sale, so snag this deal while it lasts.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

An absolute essential for any Switch owner, Super Mario Odyssey is a delightful take on the 3D Mario formula that lets you traverse gorgeous worlds and take control of enemies and objects using your trust hat, Cappy.

Resident Evil Triple Pack: was $59 now $37 @ Amazon

Play three of the most action-packed games from the Resident Evil universe with this Resident Evil Triple Pack. It includes Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6, complete with all DLC modes, costumes and expansions.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for Switch lets you finally take Geralt of Rivia on the go. With hundreds of hours of content and all downloadable content included, The Witcher 3 is a steal at this price.

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $27 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your switch. High speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensures fast game loads.