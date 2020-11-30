The best laptop deal of Cyber Monday is $1,280 off amazing HP Elite Dragonfly

As the Cyber Monday deals are live, we've just seen our own jaws hit the floor. One of the best business laptops is now at a shockingly low price, as its retail price just got cut in half!

Right now, the HP Elite Dragonfly is just $1280.50 — down from its original price of $2,561. This is the lowest price for this laptop ever (down $130 from its previous sale price), making it one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available now — and we bet it won't last.

HP Elite Dragonfly: was $2,561 now $1280.50 @ HP

The 13-inch HP Elite Dragonfly is one of the best business laptops around, but you don't need a grad school degree to see how much of a steal this is. This is the Core i3 processor/8GB RAM/256GB SSD configuration, and you can save even more if you upgrade to higher specs.View Deal

These $1280.50-off savings come for the entry-level HP Elite Dragonfly. It's got a crisp 13.3-inch (1080p) touch screen, a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our HP Elite Dragonfly review, we give it very high marks for its elegant design and fantastic battery life. The laptop lasted a superb 12 hours and 25 minutes on the Tom's Guide battery test.

Plus, the Dragonfly has a ton of security perks, which helped it earn its spot on our best laptops list. Not only does it pack a webcam privacy shutter and fingerprint scanner, but its TPM 2.0 tech helps protect sensitive information with strong security.

Oh, and it's also passed 19 MIL-STD-810 tests, which make sure it's durable enough for anything you could throw at it.

If you're the type to lose things, you could upgrade it to include a built-in Tile tracker, which brings the price to $1470.25. That might sound like a lot more, but that's still got crazy savings, of $1,435.75 off its standard $2906 price.

