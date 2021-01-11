TCL's Nxtpaper tablet ready to put e-ink screens to shame

Last fall we got a good look at TCL's Nxtpaper display, a screen technology that reduces blue light and flicker for better contrast than e-ink displays and more power efficiency than LCD. At CES 2021, TCL is showing off the fruits of its display labors with a new tablet that takes advantage of Nxtpaper.

The device, appropriately called the TCL Nxtpaper, is an 8.88-inch Android tablet with bright color screen that also promises a paper-like experience when you're using the tablet. That means no flickering images and no blue light, which could make it one of the best tablets.

TCL Nxtpaper specs OS: Android 10

CPU: 2GHz octa-core MT8768E

Storage: 64GB

Memory: 4GB

Display: 8.88 inches (1440 x 1080)

Battery: 5,500 mAh

Size: 8 x 5.9 x 0.29 inches

Weight: 11.1 ounces

The TCL Nxtpaper caught our eye precisely because of its advantages over other display types. TCL says Nxtpaper reuses natural light for full-color reproduction, and that it can producer a 25% higher contrast than e-ink. It's also 65% more power efficient than LCD meaning devices that use Nxtpaper will last longer on a charge.

The TCL Nxtpaper is unlikely to make something like Apple's iPad quake in its boots, but it could pose an alternative to e-ink tablets such as the reMarkable 2, particularly since TCL's display technology can provide color imagery and smooth video playback.

To that end, TCL is touting the Nxtpaper tablet as a tool for business users who need a device for video meetings or for students engaged in distance learning. There's even a Kids Learning option with the TCL Nxtpaper that offers a child-friendly interface along with parental controls.

An octa-core MT8768E chipset powers the tablet, and a 5,500 mAh battery means you should enjoy all-day batter life. The TCL Nxtpaper features a 5MP front camera and an 8MP camera on its back.

TCL has been rather selective with where it releases its tablets, and that's continuing with the Nxtpaper, which is slated to arrive in in Europe, Middle East/Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific this April with a price of €349. You'll notice the U.S. isn't included on that list, but we hope that eventually changes, as a Nxtpaper screen would be a welcome addition to all the mobile devices currently out there.