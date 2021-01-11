LG Rollable phone just stole the show at CES 2021 — here's your first look

LG has some pretty cool things on display at CES 2021, from a new line of premium OLED Evo TVs to portable air purifiers. But the most newsworthy tidbit came right at the end of LG's CES 2021 digital presentation.

LG provided a sneak peek of the LG Rollable, which will be the company's first phone that would transform from phone to tablet and back again. In the LG video, you can see the display retracting in someone's hands, but it's not clear how it happens; it could be with the push of a button.

The LG Rollable could be a compelling alternative to the best foldable phones. Instead of worrying about a hinge that may break or foldable screens that could break in the cold, the display would likely extend using the same type of technology LG pioneered for its super expensive LG Rollable OLED TV R.

An LG Rollable leak in December on the LG Rollable said that the phone display would grow to as large as 7.4 inches in tablet mode with a resolution of 2428 x 1080. The leak also said to expect a Snapdragon 888 processor and 16GB of RAM, as well as a 4,200 mAh battery (which seems on the small side).

Unfortunately, the reported price of the LG Rollable is quite high at $2,359, which would be even higher than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2's retail price of $1,999. And the rumored release date for the LG Rollable is March.

Although it was a very brief tease, the LG Rollable is certainly one of the most buzz-worthy products of CES 2021 so far. Stay tuned for more details.