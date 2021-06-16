Star Trek: Picard season 2's new teaser trailer shows that Q is here to torment

Some age, some do not. That's what the new Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer tells us, in its own ways. The trailer kicks off with Starfleet Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) yelling around his house for Laris, his housekeeper. But he is not greeted by someone there to take care of him.

And when Picard asks, "what the hell is happening here?" he is greeted by the last voice he wanted to hear. "Excellent question," replies Q, before meanly mocking him by saying "oh dear, you're a bit older than I imagined," as the camera cuts to Q (John de Lancie) himself, who is all-salt, no pepper.

Q, it seems is here because he's playing with time. "Welcome my friend, to the very end of the road not taken," Q says, before we see that everyone is confused about what's going on. It looks like the La Sirena ship is now a part of Starfleet, We see most of the familiar cast on screen, including Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) and Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios).

Oh, and Jeri Ryan gets plenty of time on screen in this trailer, where Seven of Nine is as confused as everyone else, and missing that Borg implant above her left eye. She may even be engaged if a ring on her finger is to be believed.

We still do not know when Star Trek: Picard season 2 will his Paramount Plus, though it's expected to arrive some time in 2022. John de Lancie isn't the only big returning star either: Whoopie Goldberg is coming back as Guinan, after Patrick Stewart made the offer for her to return when he was guesting on The View. No clue how many episodes Goldberg has signed on for, or if she's just having a cameo. It looks like Jean-Luc will need all the help he can get, though.

Showrunner and bestselling author Michael Chabon is going to write two episodes of the season, and Jonathan Frakes (Riker himself) will direct an unknown number of episodes.