Spider-Man 3's title trolling hints at something bigger

Last night, the Spider-Man 3 title sort of dropped, with lead Tom Holland revealing the title "Spider-Man 3: Phone Home." And then co-star Jacob Batalon revealed a different title: "Spider-Man 3: Home-Wrecker." Finally, Zendaya joined in with "Spider-Man: Home Slice."

This was then interpreted as the stars were just trolling us and having some fun (while also releasing press photos). But what if this isn't a joke?

As I paused to think about it, I realized something bigger may be afoot. And that the existence of multiple titles (and the photos in the posts that revealed these titles) hint at an underlying message about Spider-Man 3.

First of all, let's go with the most literal: the background of each of the photos shared by the stars looks like it could be Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum. This would make sense, as Benedict Cumberbatch is confirmed to be in Spider-Man 3, reprising the role of Doctor Strange.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Tom Holland on Instagram)

Why is that important? Well, Cumberbatch's next MCU film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" says it all in the title. The existence of three Spider-Man 3 titles is telling us to expect that this isn't your average Spider-Man movie: it's going to be the collision of three Spider-Man franchises, with the multi-verse concept being explored (as it was in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).

As has long been rumored — but yet to be publicly revealed with a trailer — Spider-Man 3 is supposed to see Tom Holland joined by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Both, of course, reprising their roles as Peter Parker.

So, bearing all of that in mind, what if Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker and Spider-Man: Home Slice are all actually based in the movie. What if each of those titles is specific to one of the characters?

Phone Home could be tied to at least one of the Spider-Men, who has fallen through a gateway into another's reality. Home-Wrecker could be related to one of Spider-Man's many breakups. And Home Slice? Well, we'll see on that.

Either way, the backgrounds of these photos and the series of titles seem to confirm what we have long suspected. Spider-Man 3 is going to rock the MCU to its core.