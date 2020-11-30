Sonos One Cyber Monday deal: Save $50 at Amazon

Cyber Monday deals offer the perfect opportunity to smarten up your home, and it doesn't get much smarter than the Sonos One speaker. Right now you can get $50 off the Sonos One (Gen 2) at Amazon, making it only $149 this Cyber Monday.
The Sonos One combines Amazon Alexa — or Google Assistant — voice control with rich sound quality. In fact, we declared in our guide to the best smart speakers that it's the best-sounding smart speaker you can buy. Now 25% off, this is one of the top Amazon Cyber Monday deals we've seen.
Sonos One: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
The Sonos One is small but mighty, offering powerful audio in a compact frame. Pairing is easy, and it can even connect with other Sonos devices to fill your home with high quality sound. Now 25% off, snap it up quick this Cyber Monday. View Deal
The Sonos One has a compact design that will tuck in any corner of your house, and this speaker is small but mighty. Not only does it give off rich and powerful sound, it also pairs with other Sonos devices to fill every room of your house with high-quality audio.
This speaker works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and although it's the audio that made it stand out in our Sonos One review, it does much more than play your favorite tunes. The Sonos One has all the functions you'd expect of a modern smart speaker, and it can be used for dimming the lights, ordering direct from Amazon, or hands-free calls and texts.
The Sonos One looks the part, too. It's got a sleek finish in two color options, and is topped by subtle touch controls that can change volume, pause, and pair with new devices. Integration is seamless, and with a 25% saving at Amazon, it offers an unbeatable value when you buy right now.
