Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 last-minute leak reveals detailed images

A fresh batch of images for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been revealed by reliable leaker Evan Blass a mere day before the foldable phone is set to be officially revealed.

We've seen such images before, but these give us one of the best looks at the Galaxy Z Fold 2 yet, with no watermarks to get in the way. And they really show how much of an upgrade the second-generation Fold will be over the original Galaxy Fold.

The outside of the Fold 2 is very clean and simple, the rear side bearing only a rectangular camera bump. The front and inside of the phone are basically the entire display, with rumors telling us these are 6.23-inch and 7.7-inch OLED panels respectively, with the inside display also getting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Within the front display and the right side of the internal display, Samsung has given the Fold 2 punch-hole selfie cameras. It's hard to see on these renders, but looking from the right angle or increasing the brightness helps make the cameras visible.

These cameras are likely the 10MP cameras Samsung usually builds into its phones. Meanwhile, those rear cameras are expected to be a trio of 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide cameras, the same combination found on the Galaxy S20.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Holding the two sides of the Fold 2 together is a curved hinge. This looks more like the hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip than the one on the original Fold, which is excellent since the Z Flip design seems much better at keeping debris out of the phone's sensitive mechanical parts

Around the sides, we see a power button that looks to double up as a capacitive fingerprint sensor for locking the phone. There are also speaker openings at the top and bottom, and a USB-C port for charging.

Sadly these renders seem to prove that there will be no included S Pen stylus with the Fold 2, despite some older rumors suggesting there would be. While there's a bump in the phone's top right corner that looks like it could be a docked stylus, this looks to be part of the phone's folding mechanism, with a matching bump on the bottom right too.

These renders can't tell us about what's on the inside of the Fold 2. But we heard other rumors that can help shed light on its interior components.

The chipset is believed to be a 5G-compatible Snapdragon 865 Plus, coupled with 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The total battery capacity is thought to be 4,365 mAh, split across two cells on either side of the phone.

If you want to hear Samsung confirm all the details, then watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event taking place on August 5. It'll be the place to hear about many other big announcements too, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Tab S7.