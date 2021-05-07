Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak just revealed S Pen support — here’s the proof

We’ve heard rumors that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the S Pen, but what about the Galaxy Z Flip 3? That could be in the works too.

A new trademark application filed with the EU Intellectual Property Office (via LetsGoDigital ) says as much. The trademark is for a “Z Flip”, which we knew was coming, but the description mentions both “electronic pens” and “capacitive styluses for touch screen devices”.

In other words, it suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is expected to arrive sometime this summer, will be compatible with Samsung’s only mobile stylus: the S Pen.

An argument could be made that Samsung just added a default description for the upcoming phone, and had no intention of ever adding S Pen support to the Z Flip 3. But LetsGoDigital checked the trademark filing for last year’s Z Flip model, and found no mention of a stylus or electronic pen.

That’s a pretty big indication that something is afoot, and it could be an extra nail in the coffin of the Samsung Galaxy Note series. With the Galaxy S range increasing in size, and claiming more and more Note-like features, the S Pen was pretty much all that remained.

Adding the S Pen to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 makes a lot of sense, considering it’s basically a tablet that can make good use of a stylus. But now that the S Pen has arrived on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and potentially the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it seems the Note is becoming more obsolete with each passing launch.

We haven’t heard anything about the Z Flip 3 getting S Pen support before now, so we shouldn’t get our hopes too high. After all, this trademark is valid for ten years, and since the exact Z Flip device hasn’t been specified, Samsung could be holding out for a future model.

The only downside is that the Z Flip 3 isn’t likely to come with the S Pen as standard. Like the S21 Ultra, the stylus is almost certain to be an optional extra for the people that really want it. Which also means it probably won’t be able to live inside the phone. You would likely need a foldable case that could accommodate the S Pen.

We don’t know much else about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 right now, other than the fact it’s likely launching alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 towards the end of summer. But watch this space, and we’ll bring you all the biggest news when we hear it.