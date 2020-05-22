Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 will take on Apple Watch 6 with sleek new design

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 is on the way and could arrive with a finish that rivals the Apple Watch's premium model, if the latest leak is true.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch 2 will be available in a titanium option in addition to the traditional aluminum and stainless steel materials. It seems Samsung is taking a cue from the Apple Watch 5, which introduced titanium as a high-end edition last year.

As SamMobile points out, this would be the first time Samsung has sold a titanium smartwatch. Though the wearable would need to be pre-treated for discoloration, titanium is an attractive, lightweight and durable material.

It's an expensive one, too. If Samsung is truly taking notes from Apple, it'll hike the price of the Galaxy Watch 2's titanium model. The aluminum Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $399, while the top-shelf titanium version will set you back $799.

We liked the stainless steel appearance of the first-generation model in our Samsung Galaxy Watch review, but a titanium offering could appeal to those looking for a Tizen smartwatch with a fancier feel.

The first Galaxy Watch was once one of the best smartwatches we’ve tested, and a new version with a sleek design and beefed up specs could certainly come for Apple's smartwatch crown.

Leaks concerning the Galaxy Watch 2 haven't divulged much else about the upcoming wearable, aside from it packing a longer battery life and 8GB of onboard storage.

It's possible the Galaxy Watch 2 will debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20 at the next Samsung Unpacked keynote, which looks like it's going to be an online event later this summer. If that's the case, it would line up for a smartwatch showdown against Apple Watch 6, which is expected this fall.

