Samsung Galaxy S22 leak spills everything — including S22 Ultra SuperClear lens

If you haven't had enough Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-release information yet, then these fresh leaks will certainly tide you over until Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on February 9.

These leaks come from leaker Evan Blass, via his Leakmail Substack newsletter. A series of alleged promo materials from Italy seemingly confirm a lot of rumored specs while also shedding light on the key differences between the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Plus, we get some more detail about the Galaxy S22 Ultra's alleged SuperClear lens.

Galaxy S22

In the leaked material, we see several of the phone's measurements and specs, which we've summarized in the table below.

Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S22 Ultra Display 6.1-inch FHD AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD AMOLED 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED Maximum refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz 120 Hz Rear cameras 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4) 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4) 108MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4), 10MP telephoto 2 (f/4.9) Front cameras 10MP (f/2.2) 10MP (f/2.2) 40MP (f/2.2) Chipset Exynos 2200 Exynos 2200 Exynos 2200 Charging speed 25W 45W 45W Size 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches (146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm) 6.2 x 2.9 x 3 inches (157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm) 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches (163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm)

The only difference we may see from these specs is the chipset. These leaks appear to be sourced from Italy, which gets the Exynos 2200 chipset that's been rumored for all phones sold in Europe, including the U.K. The U.S. market, however, will probably be using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version of the S22, which will offer slightly different performance and also won't use the AMD RDNA graphics present in the Exynos chip.

The display seems to be a key feature that the S22 will be focusing on. The marketing proclaims the screen as "the brightest display ever on a Galaxy," offering 1,300 nits of brightness and 120Hz max refresh rate.

A change to the camera package on all three models is the upgraded video mode, which is described as "the biggest leap in our video technology" and "more vivid and stable than ever" in the Italian marketing copy. The logo in the corner also says the phone records at up to 8K resolution in Super HDR, an upgrade on the standard 8K manageable on the S21 series.

Galaxy S22 Plus

There are apparently many similarities between the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus. However, the primary difference is the size. While both of these models are reportedly smaller than last year's S21 equivalents, the S22 Plus is tipped to remain a fairly large phone at 6.6 inches, with the same 1,300 nit, 120Hz AMOLED tech for its display.

Charging is the other main difference other than size. The S22 is tipped to offer only 25W charging, like the S21 series did. The S22 Plus and the S22 Ultra can reportedly charge up to 45W according to these leaks. Samsung previously offered this on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, although it included 25W chargers in the box.

We likely won't be getting chargers in the box with the S22 series though, as Samsung ended that with the S21. If that wasn't enough evidence, the promo images also show that the phone package contains only the S22 handset, a USB-C cable and a SIM tool.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

We see the largest differences in the range between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S22 and S22 Plus. You can see the full specs mentioned in the table above, but the main ones are the differently designed quad rear camera array, the higher resolution selfie camera, and the larger 6.8-inch display with a higher 1,750 nits brightness rating.

The biggest new detail we get from these leaks is an explanation of the previously rumored SuperClear Lens, which is fitted to the main 108MP camera. It's described in the marketing material (translated from Italian) as offering "brighter shots without reflections or glare". Camera lenses can't help but distort the light that passes through them on the way to the sensor that actually captures the image in front of you, so this new lens that Samsung is using is claiming to reduce or even eliminate this common problem.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked takes place on February 9, and it's a safe bet to assume we'll see the S22 there, alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet series. However, be aware that the actual release date for the S22 series could be further away than expected, due to supply chain issues.