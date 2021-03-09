Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event set for March 17 — Galaxy A72 and A52 expected

The Galaxy S21 only debuted two months ago, but Samsung is already gearing up for its next product launch. The company just sent out invitations for a March 17 Unpacked event where it claims it will be "bringing Awesome to everyone."

There's no concrete indication of exactly which products Samsung is referring to — the teaser video doesn't even include generic silhouettes of products, which is usually a good tipoff as to what's in store. But given that Unpacked events typically feature smartphones, smartwatches and other mobile gear, we'll assume it's something in that vein.

The "Awesome" in the event description could be the clue you need, though. That's likely referring to Samsung's Galaxy A phones, with the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 poised to replace last year's midrange models.

Leaks about the Galaxy A52 have promised a bigger battery than the one that came with last year's Galaxy A51 as well as four rear cameras and potentially two versions — one with 5G and one without. Rumors also point to a price that will make the Galaxy A52 more competitive with phones like the OnePlus Nord and Pixel 4a.

Leaked Galaxy A52 renders (Image credit: WinFuture)

As Samsung's invitation was going out, a Galaxy A52 unboxing video surfaced on YouTube that reportedly shows off the upcoming smartphone.

The Galaxy A72 is expected to be the larger of the two phones, with a 6.7-inch screen. Like the A52, it should feature both LTE and 5G versions.

Samsung is also said to be working on new foldable devices, including updated versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. One of Samsung's objectives for this year is to make foldable phones more widely accessible, so an event promising "Awesome to everyone" could be the sign of a more affordable foldable on the horizon. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn't expected until the latter half of the year, and it should still be pretty expensive. It's unclear what Samsung will charge for the Galaxy Z Flip 2, but it recently cut prices on the older model.

If you're looking for something outside of phones to debut on March 17, we've been hearing plenty of Galaxy Watch 4 rumors as of late. The upcoming version of Samsung's smartwatch is rumored to offer blood glucose monitoring; there's also been speculation that Samsung might opt for Google's Wear OS software over Tizen, but that seems a big reach.

Whatever Samsung plans to show off, it will appear at an online event on Wednesday, March 17, starting at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT. You'll be able to watch the unveiling on Samsung's YouTube channel and on the Samsung Newsroom website.