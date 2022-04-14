Roar release date and time — when you can watch Apple TV Plus' new show

We've been counting down to the Roar release date, as Apple TV Plus' roll is continuing with a new anthology series that feels one part Glow and one part Black Mirror. Each episode presents some of the troubles tied to being a woman today told through the lens of magical realism.

Roar release date, start time

Time: All 8 episodes premiere at once at 3 a.m. ET

Where: Roar is on Apple TV Plus — you can try for free with its 7-day trial

Roar — which features one hell of a cast of stars, including Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae (Insecure), Alison Brie (Glow), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and many more — comes to us from two women very familiar to Ms. Brie: Glow's co-creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive. Fellow Glow star Betty Gilpin features in another episode as well.

Much like Black Mirror, Roar looks to find the laughter in the worst of what life offers, but with fantastical situations that feel both real and impossible. One woman's voice cannot be heard by her male colleagues, another is trying to solve her own bizarre murder from the grave while one woman's husband is literally turning her into a trophy for his mantle.

Roar also features Alfred Molina, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Merritt Wever, Hugh Dancy and Daniel Dae Kim. The combination of this powerhouse cast and its well-established creators, makes Glow look like Apple TV Plus' latest success story in a recent hot run.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Roar online. Plus, check out the trailer below.

When does Roar come out?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Roar debuts on Apple TV Plus on Friday (April 15) at 3 a.m ET. The eight-episode season will unfurl with one new episode on each of the following Fridays.

How to watch Roar for Free online

You can taste Roar for free, provided you've not signed up for Apple's streaming service before. That's thanks to the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. You could even watch the entire season for free, if you're able to wait until the week of the finale.

New Apple TV Plus members can watch Roar for free, as new subscribers can take advantage of the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $4.99 per month.

Roar trailer

The official Roar trailer introduces — in very fast succession — the eight women whose stories will be seen in the series. One woman (Betty Gilpin) is presented with a shelf to be perched on by her husband (Daniel Dae Kim), who is taking the phrase "trophy wife" a bit too far.

Nicole Kidman's character is eating photos for some reason. Issa Rae's character is having trouble with actually being heard at work. Meera Syal is returning her husband like a faulty device to Home Depot. And Alison Brie? Well, she's wrapped up in a murder mystery you should see for yourself.

Roar episodes

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

There are eight episodes of Roar, and Apple TV Plus is releasing every one at the same time.

Roar episode 1: Apr. 15, 2022

Roar episode 2: Apr. 15, 2022

Roar episode 3: Apr. 15, 2022

Roar episode 4: Apr. 15, 2022

Roar episode 5: Apr. 15, 2022

Roar episode 6: Apr. 15, 2022

Roar episode 7: Apr. 15, 2022

Roar episode 8: Apr. 15, 2022

How to watch Roar from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Roar and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.