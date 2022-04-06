Red Sox vs Yankees live stream: How to watch Opening Day baseball online

Just when we finally thought it was time to watch the Red Sox vs Yankees live streams — they got delayed again. No, it's not a relapse of the lockout: inclement weather in New York City has pushed the first game of this series back a day.

That said, the first game of these teams seasons is headlined by an excellent pitchers duel. Former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for Boston as they start this visit to Yankee Stadium, while Gerrit Cole pitches for the Bronx Bombers. The pitchers for Saturday have yet to be decided, while the Yankees will put Luis Severino up on Sunday.

At the same time, there's another big meta story going on. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (RF) is starting off this season with a little extra tension, as he's still looking to get a new contract as his begins his free-agent walk year. Will Judge play like he's got something to prove? Will he be able to get the Yankees to close that $4 million gap between their offer and the $21 million he filed at?

The Yankees agreed to terms with 11 of the 12 players eligible, leaving Judge the only arbitration-eligible player who has yet to settle. Judge deflected contract talk with the press, stating "I don’t know anything else except going out there and trying to win a championship."

So, without further ado, here's everything we know about how to watch the Red Sox vs Yankees live streams.

How to watch Red Sox vs Yankees live streams from anywhere on Earth

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, and you can't watch your local networks, and are unable to follow your favorite squad. Red Sox vs Yankees live streams are still possible in your new neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the US

Finding baseball live streams online can be tricky, thanks to regional sports networks (RSNs) that are exclusive to some streaming services.

The Red Sox vs Yankees live streams are spread across four channels with two RSNs: NESN (available on DirecTV Stream and Fubo), YES (DirecTV Stream) and two national networks: FS1 and ESPN.

With Sling TV Orange & Blue, you can get FS1, ESPN and ESPN2 on Sling TV, which also has TBS (everywhere but fubo TV), a valuable channel come playoffs time. This would make Sling (the best cable TV alternative) a top option.

For out-of-market games, you can get MLB.TV ($25 per month/$129 per year), which is also streaming the games, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

(opens in new tab) DirecTV Stream (opens in new tab) is one of the top streaming services for MLB live streams. This is due to its plethora of regional sports networks, which are in its $89.99 per month and up packages.

(opens in new tab) One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV (opens in new tab) Blue + Orange package, which costs $50, as getting only one half ($35 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the UK: Where to watch online

BT Sport will have the entire series of Red Sox vs Yankees games (all times GMT):

Red Sox vs. Yankees @ 6:05 p.m. Friday, April 8 (BT Sport ESPN)

Red Sox vs. Yankees @ 9 p.m. Saturday, April 9 (BT Sport ESPN)

Red Sox vs. Yankees @ 12 a.m. Monday, April 11 (BT Sport 1)

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab).

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in Canada

Unfortunately, the Red Sox vs Yankees live streams may only be in Canada on Friday, as TSN airs the 7 p.m. game from ESPN.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in Australia

It doesn't look like Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and Foxtel (opens in new tab) — the main ways to watch MLB games down under — will have all Red Sox vs Yankees live streams. They mostly host the ESPN games, and only Sunday's game is on ESPN.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month (opens in new tab) thereafter. The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Red Sox vs Yankees live stream schedule

