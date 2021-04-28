PS5 has outsold the PS4 — but buying one won’t get easier soon

The PS5 has sold 7.8 million units as of March 31. This is despite the disastrous state of PS5 restocks, which has made actually getting hold of a console almost impossible for thousands of gamers.

The sales figures come from Sony’s latest earnings report, which tracks the company’s performance in its most recent fiscal year. The document reveals that the PS5 is actually outselling the PS4, which sold 7.6 million units in its first fiscal year.

This confirms the information we got earlier this month from NPD that the PS5 is the fastest-selling console in US history (both in units sold and dollars earned). Though that report did also note that the Nintendo Switch has actually sold more units in the first quarter of 2021, but that's likely due to Nintendo's console being more readily available.

The number is broken down in more detail by the report, with 4.5 million PS5 consoles shipping through to the end of 2020, and a further 3.3 million shipping as of March 31. This suggests that Sony’s manufacturing capabilities of the console haven’t really increased since launch, despite the overwhelming demand.

As many frustrated gamers will be aware, actually buying a PS5 remains a remarkably tricky task. The console is currently sold out across the globe and restocks remain infrequent and short-lived. While Sony has made some noise about improving supply in the coming months, it’ll likely be 2022 before a PS5 can be placed on a shop shelf without a mad rush to buy.

The report makes good reading in general for PlayStation. The division brought in a total operating profit of $3.14 billion, which is a record high, and hardware sales accounted for around 20% of that. It was also confirmed again that PlayStation Plus subscribers now total 47.6 million.

Sony seems to be pretty bullish about the rest of the year and beyond, forecasting even higher revenue for the next fiscal year. Although it does account for a slightly smaller total profit, due to rising costs in areas such as game development.

If you’re still trying to become a PS5 owner yourself, then make sure to bookmark out where to buy a PS5 guide. It contains all the latest stock information as we get it, which should make the seemingly thankless task of actually buying Sony’s next-gen console a little bit easier.