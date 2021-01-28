PS5 and Xbox Series X owners getting big upgrade for The Division 2

PS5 and Xbox Series X owners are about to see a huge upgrade coming to Ubisoft's The Division 2. On February 2, Ubisoft will push out a next-gen upgrade, giving the game 4K visuals with 60fps gameplay.

This bit of news comes to us per The Division's community developer Johan Lindholm. In responding to a tweet from a fan, Lindholm confirmed the update.

No State of the Game tomorrow. TU12.1 releases on Feb 2nd with the Resident Evil Apparel Event, a rebalance of the Optimization Station cost as well as 4K 60 FPS support for next gen consoles.January 26, 2021

Because both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are architecturally very similar to its predecessors, we've seen many games get that next-gen treatment. This includes obvious cross-generation games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and DIRT 5, to some surprises such as For Honor, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Nioh 2.

All of this is welcome news for owners of last-gen systems that are finding it particularly difficult to find a PS5 or Xbox Series X. It means you can enjoy your current copy of The Division 2, and know that you'll get a much better experience when you do finally upgrade to the new console.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X remain difficult to find on store shelves, as a flurry of fans and speculating scalpers rush in to buy available stock. If you're still struggling to find a next-gen system, we're constantly updating our pages for both. Be sure to bookmark our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X pages.