Powerbeats Pro Black Friday deal saves you $90 at Amazon

Black Friday deals are coming out on top this year, and this deal on the Beats Powerbeats Pro is no exception.
For a limited time, Amazon has the Powerbeats Pro on sale for $159.95. That's $90 off and one of the best Beats Black Friday deals we've seen. This is a great alternative to the AirPods Black Friday deals we've seen so far this year, all of which are selling out fast.
Powerbeats Pro Black Friday deal
Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $154 at Amazon
Designed for exercise and with a sweat-proof finish, the Powerbeats Pro will stay put through almost anything thanks to a smart over-ear design. They also have a nine-hour battery life - long enough to last the most punishing of gym trips.View Deal
The Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds of 2020, and in our Powerbeats Pro Review we found they packed high-power, energetic sound perfect for trips to the gym or runs.
We love these earbuds for their balanced sound and comfortable fit. With an unconventional design that hooks over the top of the ear, these earbuds aren't going to fall out, no matter what you do while wearing them. That's why they're our favorite earbuds for sport - but don't get us wrong, even if you're not a gym-rat, this could still be a brilliant Black Friday deal for you.
You can pair these earbuds with iOS and Android devices, and they offer a nine-hour listening time (or 24 hours if you bring the charging case along). Each earbud has volume and track controls, as well as voice capability.
The Powerbeats Pro earbuds are often compared to AirPods, and when testing them we found their had just as seamless pairing and an equally lightweight design. They also come in a (much) wider range of colors, from Moss to Spring Yellow. Amazon hasn't dropped the price on the entire color range, but we think that both $90-off options are attractive and the $50-off Lava Red buds are a suitable substitute if you really can't stand green.
If this deal sells out at Amazon, it just so happens that Best Buy has matched it.
